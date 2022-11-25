The woman allegedly fell ill while sitting in front of the lit fireplace: she hasn’t been well lately

She didn’t die falling into the fireplace that was left lit. In the case of the death of grandmother Giovanna, the nephew he had to intervene on the rumors circulating in the media and on social networks. According to a story on the old lady’s profile, the popular granny who was very popular on social media would have had a sicknesswhile sitting in front of the lit fireplace.

On Thursday 24 November 2022, the rumor spread that the 91-year-old, popular on TikTok and on Instagram, had died at her home in Navacchio, a hamlet of Cascina, in the province of Pisa. Granny’s lifeless body was found by her daughter.

The family members suffered called 118 to provide assistance to the 91-year-old woman who, however, could only ascertain her death, which occurred on the evening of Wednesday 23 November. The first rumors speculated a horrible end for the poor lady at that moment at home alone.

In fact, it was said that the woman had lost her balance, perhaps due to illness, falling into the lit fireplace. The flames would engulf her without giving her a chance. Family members found her still engulfed in flames. She was alone in her house in via di Visignano.

In the late evening, however, her nephew, whom we have often seen with her on social media, has categorically denied this dynamicemphasizing that grandmother Giovanna had an illness which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance.

Grandma Giovanna, the grandson explains in a post on social media what happened

Grandma hadn’t been well for a while, she was slowly regressing more and more, even though we always showed the opposite, because we wanted to convey tranquility, affection, familiarity, irony, and lightness to you. In the last few days, she had worsened, and she passed away with a fatal illness, but with serenity, sitting by her beloved fireplace of hers, but she didn’t end up inside her.

This is how grandma Giovanna’s grandson, Nicola Pazzi, a 27-year-old actor, explains how the very sweet and very nice 91-year-old lady who had conquered the people of the web left.