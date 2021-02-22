Three days after the departure of Ginés González García, his nephew, right-hand man and Chief of Staff, Lisandro Bonelli, who managed the VIP vaccination center of the Ministry of Health, resigned his plant, as confirmed by Clarion official sources.

He also stepped aside Martin Sabignoso, Secretary of Health Equity, who, like Bonelli and other of González García’s main collaborators, had agreed to the vaccine.

The decision was made by Carla vizzotti, who replaced the dismissed minister and who was devoted since the weekend to review the vaccination plan and the organization chart of the Ministry of Health.

Originally from San Nicolás and highly trusted by the expelled minister, Bonelli and González García had founded the company Carpor SA in 2006, in which they also appear as alternate director Marcelo Guille, another of the members of the scheme of the former official who until last week managed the vaccination center set up in the Ministry of Health through which at least a dozen friends and leaders passed by last Thursday to apply the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, that ended the scandal that completely runs through the Government.

As it transpired, Bonelli would return to his seat as a Buenos Aires deputy from which he had requested a license to assume with his uncle at the head of the ministry with the triumph of the Frente de Todos.

They would not, however, be the only exits. According to official sources, the new minister would advance with the cancellation of other contracts of employees very close to her predecessor who also participated in the discretionary distribution of vaccines to officials, businessmen, leaders and friends, whom they sought to justify as “strategic personnel” or “health personnel”.

The scandal broke out on Friday when the journalist Horace Verbitsky He told the radio that he had been vaccinated at the Ministry of Health courtesy of his “old friend” González García. The Government had learned the day before that this newspaper was working on a report on the secret operation set up in the ministry building on 9 de Julio Avenue.