“Troublesome feminists, hands off the Alpini”: it is marked by a banner with which the “National Movement – Patriots Network”, a formation born from the split from Forza Nuova in controversy with the management of the party by Roberto Fiore and Giuliano Castellino , yesterday evening in Rimini he made a blitz near the Tiberius bridge in Rimini, in solidarity with the black feathers after the controversy over the hundreds of reports of harassment suffered by women and girls in the days of the 93rd meeting.

The activists accuse the association “Non Una di Meno” – which has collected 500 reports of harassment – of having “premeditated the attack on what is evidently identified as the perfect representation of patriarchal society, male chauvinist and moreover in uniform . Sorry – they say – not having seen the same fervor in condemning sexual violence, unfortunately real and even recent, committed by foreigners in the Rimini area. In this case, however, one too many whistles and an unexpected compliment were enough to describe a demonstration, capable of attracting half a million people and replenishing the coffers of many activities on the Riviera, like the worst nightmare for a woman ».

And, the activists add, “if there had been truly unfortunate episodes in the recent Rimini meeting, it would be absolutely necessary to execute them promptly according to justice and truth and far from any exploitation. However, we cannot make a bundle of all the grass ».