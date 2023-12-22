There are cities or villages, or they are pieces of paradise, like this “Porto Fino” alone, and they do not need any rituals or holidays, especially the blue hours, because all their days are holidays and celebrations, and not innocent invitations towards the temptations of life, but if we go back to the holidays of the beautiful cities of the world that… I made sure to attend it more than once, due to the beauty of the diversity, the difference in spectacle and spectacle, and the changing faces of the people arriving there. Among them is the Geneva Festival at the beginning of August, where Geneva is on fire and busy with that huge amount of attendees from far and near for three consecutive days during which the exhibitors walk. They come from different cultures, ethnicities, and races, in carts or on foot along that street overlooking the lake, presenting various types of arts and simulating legendary stories. People throw water or colored spaghetti together, or hear loud honking sounds, and it ends with fireworks in a wonderful scene. It is reflected in Lake Geneva, but in Germany, especially the Bavaria region, the “Octoberfast” holiday is considered one of the most beautiful holidays, as they celebrate beer of various types, types and sources, and serve chicken, “sausage” and various meats, especially pork, and it extends almost every month of October. On its noisy nights, you can hear people's noise and joy, loud folk music, sublime traditional dances, and the colorful colors of embellished folk clothing.

Although Christmas celebrations are similar in terms of the first rituals, each country has its own uniqueness, passion, and heritage, and every city in the world offers you its privacy on this occasion and the extent of its joy that extends to the New Year’s celebration, and because most of the holidays and celebrations are related. By religions or rituals that man invented even before religions, but they continued with him as a social ritual, even if it sometimes contradicted the teachings of religion. Among these religious celebrations is the day of Ashura and the sacred days of the month of Muharram, where the celebrations vary from providing food and drinks to the poor and needy, and reading about the killing of the Taliban to exaggeration. And exaggeration in torturing the soul and making it cry, and harming the body to purify the soul to the most severe types of extremism, and embodying historical figures, and making plays and mocking them, and insulting and cursing them, according to a belief that came with the Safavids as an outsider to religion, and I witnessed it in Iraq and in southern Lebanon, and there is a religious celebration of the Prophet’s birthday. Where poems and chants are recited, and food is provided to the needy, but exaggeration is the day of celebrating the birth of one of the leaders of Sufism or one of God’s righteous saints, and I witnessed it in Egypt on what is known as the Great Night or the Mawlid, and in the countries of the North Maghreb, where celebrating the birth of one of the righteous masters and saints becomes a celebration. It is a very popular place in which sacrifices are slaughtered and offerings are offered, and the celebration is accompanied by innovative Sufi supplications and dances, amidst the scents of incense and frankincense, offering rituals of loyalty to the sheikh and his way, and visiting his shrine. The same thing is found in Turkey, especially in the city of Konya, where the tomb of Mawlana Jalal al-Din al-Rumi is. », and the annual celebration in the month of December in his memory, which is called “Sobh Arous” which means “wedding night”, where his spiritual poems and psalms of love are read, and the dervish dance “Melwiya” or “Sama Zan” is performed.

Some of these cities are beautiful in themselves, but if you happen to celebrate their festival there, that is another pleasure and an unforgettable experience, as their neighing ignites in the head and remains in the memory.