Two hundred people have demonstrated this Thursday in Cibeles to ask that food be guaranteed to the 55,000 people who attend the hunger queues served by neighborhood networks every week. The associations have reminded the City Council that it is their responsibility and have demanded an urgent social emergency plan. The protest started at 10.30 am in front of the entrance to the Consistory on Calle Montalbán.

In a symbolic act and with banners that read The town is hungry and City Hall do your job, They have lined up to bring the so-called hunger queues to the doors of the Town Hall, which are generated every day in the neighborhoods of Madrid. The municipal government of PP and Ciudadanos has responded by ensuring that it has attended to all the people who have requested food aid and other emergency aid as a result of the covid-19 crisis. “We have carried out a historical reinforcement of municipal social services with 264 troops to face the social and food emergency that the city of Madrid is experiencing as a result of the economic stoppage due to confinement,” explained a spokesman.

In the Villa Agreements, formally sealed this Wednesday between the five municipal groups with a presence in the corporation, measures have been agreed such as the implementation, as a matter of urgency, of a social card that channels the payment of aid for food and hygiene.

The social services of the 21 districts serve 88,000 people a day, more than 30,000 households, through food aid of different modalities. However, this effort has not been enough. More than 55,000 people still depend every week on solidarity pantries in the neighborhoods to be able to bring food home.

With summer and the new normal, neighborhood networks have stopped receiving the amount of donations they had during confinement and fear that the lower arrival of funds will force them to close. Some have already had to take that step, such as the associations of La Elipa, Villaverde Bajo, Lucero, Letras, La Cubba (Lavapiés). Others, like that of Villaverde Alto, have gone from making daily to weekly deliveries.

“The neighborhood pantries have reached the limit of their possibilities, some lack the resources to continue, and others have had to close due to lack of means and institutional support,” explained Jordi Gordon, spokesperson for these networks.

The Alcobendas neighborhood support association, which serves 300 families, explains that there is more and more demand and less aid. “We are noticing that, facing the summer, voluntary aid has decreased, for the moment we have not had to say no to any hungry person, but we are afraid that that moment will come and we will have to close,” laments its spokesperson.

Juana Bonilla, 49, was left without work and had to start going to the solidarity pantry in Malasaña. She assures that it is the only way she has to be able to give milk and diapers to her two children. Her friend Tania Sánchez, 45, told her that the neighborhood association was helping people who had no income. “At first I was ashamed, but the hunger of my children took it away,” says Sánchez, who was fired from her job as a cleaning assistant at the beginning of the pandemic. Sánchez takes a bus every Tuesday from Parla to Malasaña to collect food. “I don’t understand why politicians spend so much money on flags and not on filling our refrigerators,” he claims.

“Families, neighborhood pantries and volunteers are reaching an unsustainable situation as a result of the prolongation of the social pandemic caused by the covid-19 in the neighborhoods of Madrid,” explained Jordi Gordon, president of Sos Malasaña and spokesman for the concentration, that has united more than 35 associations in demand of real solutions.

The concentration was attended by Pepu Hernández, leader of the socialist municipal group, who thanked the neighborhood networks for the help given to the city of Madrid in this time of crisis and has called on the City Council to take over. “It is not a question of having empathy, many people have been helping voluntarily, but vulnerable people cannot depend on neighborhood initiatives to eat, there has to be support from regional institutions,” Hernández recalled.

According to Europa Press, the municipal government spokesperson, Inmaculada Sanz, has defended the “historic effort” that the Madrid City Council is making to face the social crisis derived from the coronavirus while she has continued to demand data from some associations and neighborhood networks. people they support, members of the hunger queues.

The answer has come minutes after dozens of people, formed in several lines and users of what have been called hunger queues, have arrived at the doors of the Palacio de Cibeles this Thursday to demand from the municipal government of PP and Cs a social emergency plan that responds this summer to the more than 50,000 people who have been assisted during these months by the neighborhood solidarity pantries.

