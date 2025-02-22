Dozens of residents of Gandía have gathered this Friday in front of the City Council to wrap the widow and the children of former mayor Arturo Torró, killed this Thursday of a shot. Those attending the act – which took place in the Plaza Mayor – have saved a minute of silence in memory of the exedil of the Pp And the City Council has decreed Three days of mourning, which is why institutional, official and playful acts have been suspended. “They threatened him from the first day he was mayor. Always, on all sides. Paintings on the doors through all sites. He He always wanted to cover him so that his children did not suffer“A neighbor has declared.

“These are moments of deep pain For the city, for the PP of Gandía, but especially for the family. Arturo was a person who gave everything for his city and who helped a lot of people, “said Víctor Soler, PP spokesman. “I think I love today is being returned”he has continued. “Many knew him, he was very close,” said another citizen in statements to Atlas.

The event took place on Wednesday night when, about 11 pm, Torró He alerted his wife that something was happening. It was then she who moved to the area where her husband’s lifeless body found and warned emergency services. The 62 -year -old expolitic body presented A bullet wound at chest height and strangulation signs. However, it will be the autopsy that determines the definitive cause of death. Torró’s lifeless body was found on the road next to his vehicle, CUyo motor was still underway.

Torró, who had been convicted of embezzlement, was the first and only mayor of Gandía of the Popular Party. He was in office between 2011 and 2015. He was also the founder of the most vision chain, in whose premises the residents of the Valencian town have left flowers and candles in their memory. In the Mercantile Registry there are almost twenty companies related to this sector, although he accumulated great debts.