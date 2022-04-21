Attention without an appointment at the Molina de Segura City Council recovered again yesterday. The mayor, Eliseo García Cantó, announced this return to normality at the Citizen Service (SAC). Although, equally, those who request an appointment will be attended to avoid queues and waiting.

“After the end of the mandatory use of masks in interior spaces, we are going to eliminate all the restrictions that were established following the advice of Public Health,” said the councilor.

Of course, it is recommended that you make an appointment in advance, since “it has been shown to be a useful instrument that has facilitated time management, but those people who go to the municipal offices without an appointment to carry out some kind of management, “emphasized the first mayor of Molinense.

“We continue to take steps in the process of recovering the old normality, especially for the elderly, who are the ones who suffer the most from the consequences of digital barriers and the dependence on prior appointments,” García concluded.