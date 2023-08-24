Meeting of the heads of the ECOWAS armies held on August 18 in Accra, the capital of Ghana, to finalize the military intervention plan in Niger. CHRISTIAN THOMPSON (EFE)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has requested financial support from the European Union (EU) to launch a possible military intervention in Niger. This is stated in a letter sent by the president of the ECOWAS commission, Omar Alieu Touray, to the high representative of the EU’s Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on August 14. In the letter, Touray requests the support of the EU to “accompany the effective implementation of ECOWAS decisions that aim at a rapid return to constitutional order in Niger.” The text calls on the Twenty-seven to apply the sanctions already approved by ECOWAS. And it also requests that they contribute “to the operational costs of the reserve force that will be deployed by ECOWAS in Niger.” This document shows the progress of the military intervention plans by the neighboring countries of Niger.

The letter, dated in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, conveys to the head of European diplomacy the main decisions taken by the ECOWAS heads of state regarding the crisis in Niger at the summit held four days earlier. The president of the commission of this regional body recalls his firm condemnation of the “coup attempt” on July 26, as well as the illegal detention of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum. He also reaffirms the economic sanctions adopted on July 30 and informs the EU of his decision to activate the ECOWAS reserve force and its deployment to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“I take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for the availability expressed by the EU since the beginning of this crisis when it comes to supporting the efforts of ECOWAS to resolve this crisis,” the letter continues. “In this sense, I would like to request the support of the EU to accompany the effective implementation of ECOWAS decisions that aim at a rapid return to constitutional order in Niger. In particular, I would appreciate it if you would adopt the measures you consider, through the appropriate mechanisms and instruments, in particular to enforce the financial and individual sanctions adopted against certain individuals and to contribute to the costs of the operations of the reserve force that it will be deployed by ECOWAS in Niger with the perspective of restoring constitutional order”, he adds.

Four days after sending this letter, the heads of the armies of the ECOWAS countries finished preparing the operational plan for the possible military intervention in Niger at a meeting held in Accra, the capital of Ghana. Then, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, even warned that they had already decided on a date for said armed action and that 10 of the 15 West African countries had promised to contribute troops to a possible intervention to which Nigeria, Senegal, Benin and the Ivory Coast had already joined. Despite everything, Musah recalled that they kept the door of dialogue with the military junta open.

The next day, on August 19, an ECOWAS delegation led by Abubakar Abdulsalami, the former president of Nigeria, met in Niamey, the capital of Niger, with the leader of the coup leaders, General Tchiani, and the ousted President Bazoum. Hours later, the president of the military junta read a message on Nigerian public television in which he proposed that the military remain in power for a maximum of three years and warned ECOWAS that its possible military intervention “will not be the that some believe. “They will face 26 million Nigeriens,” added Tchiani.

Despite everything, the ECOWAS mediator showed some optimism after the meeting. “I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened the way for talks that I hope will come to something,” Abdulsalami told the media on Tuesday after meeting with the president of Nigeria and ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu. . “We have begun to speak, they have defended their arguments, of which I have just informed the president of the ECOWAS heads of state. Now, he is going to consult with his companions. We maintain the hope that diplomacy will prevail because nobody is interested in the war that the West African leaders are planning in the event that the negotiations fail,” added the ECOWAS mediator.

On the other hand, the Government of Algeria, a country that shares some 950 kilometers of border with Niger, but does not belong to ECOWAS, has launched a diplomatic offensive to try to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, began this Wednesday a tour of Nigeria, Benin and Ghana, three of the countries that have announced their willingness to contribute troops to an armed action, after receiving the order from their president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reports France Presse. The Algerian Executive has been opposed to a military intervention from the outset and the president even stated in an interview with local media that “there will be no solution without us, we are the first to be affected.”

This Monday, Algerian public radio reported that the French government had requested authorization to fly over its airspace in the framework of a military intervention in Niger by ECOWAS, but subsequently the French General Staff denied that any request had been made. . Other voices have been raised in recent days against the military intervention of ECOWAS. “It would be the most idiotic of wars,” former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo said at a press conference in Abidjan on Tuesday. “It is fed from behind by uranium and gas (…) Those who run ECOWAS are wrong (…) I would like that reserve force to be mobilized and that the chiefs of staff meet to make a plan to fight against terrorists ”.

On the other hand, Zazia Bazoum, daughter of the ousted president Bazoum, published this Wednesday a statement in the newspaper le figaro in which he again denounced the conditions of detention in which his parents and his brother are. “Their electricity has been deliberately cut off, they are locked in a concrete residence where temperatures can exceed 40 degrees and they often do not even have water to wash or refresh themselves,” he said. The young woman also thanked all those who are pressing for her release and she stressed that her fight is “for democratic values.”

