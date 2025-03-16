One walks through conception and does not know if Sebastopol is going through. Block by block, hive to hive, Madrid has in this area hurry to bed again. The buildings that mark this neighborhood, raised from the forties, are austere, high … and skinny. They do not pretend that the home is a lounge with fireplace because there is no room for so much. On the contrary, these blocks of floors have a communist soul and fascist execution, demonstrating, once again, that the extremes are touched because they are almost the same. In fact, if it were not because in these streets more virgins live than in the Vatican, he would be convinced to walk through any of the cities that rose in the prelude to the cold war. What reason is Zabala de la Serna, stating that the cold has not left Madrid.

From Virgen del Portillo to the ninth, all the streets of ‘Council’ are Marian and distant. It is a Madrid that came to work the city fleeing from a dry field that looked in black and white. Those builders that were made gold in the shadow of the regime, did not raise a sports port, ‘banús’ of Marbella, but cruises without bows or pots divided into apartments of fifty meters by writing. Madrid growing west too hurried to make it a little better. But how good, what business did we do, Pepe.

Below, reaching the M30, those candles that look like the Scampia neighborhood in this Naples that are Madrid at sunset are lifted. The reflection of the sun from the other end of the sky shines on the facades colored with whites and yellow the balcony of those boxes of matches. 5,000 apartments house those ships planted on top of the radial. It is the favorite place of rappers and photographers to be less castizos and more alternative; Understanding alternation as an Eminem song that phrase with a Spanish accent and father with Elósegui chapela.

The course of the Abroñigal stream was the brand to lift these buildings that were a city itself. The bad connections with the rest of the town, led to that businesses of all kinds open in the bass. From the dentist to the baker, from the shoemaker to the sharpener, this new neighborhood was autonomous and close, self -sufficient and did not need the city except to go to work. And even if it looks like this city in Eastern Europe, but from east, has everything you need.

The neighbors concerned about joining the two flanks that separates the M30. They say they will come from the ring to entangle; It is already known, that social work that Saenz de Oíza lifted to house globetrotters and chabolists. The architect never understood that, two months after the building, doors, windows, bathrooms and tiles were started to take them to the place where they came. Nomads of the norm that made that second place the unreasonableness of being that way.

That is why sales are afraid of being so close and not so far when the work ends. At this point the conception with Moratalaz already coexists, as they do in the center of the city Malasaña and Chamberí. In this way, the neighborhoods are merged into one, and that is precisely what the bullfights and those of Fuente el Berro fear, who understand the road as the border between being of half a class or working class.

The mosque also rises in this conception of virgins and early risks. In 1992, the then Prince Salmán Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, inaugurated this place of Muslim worship with King Juan Carlos I. also caused a host of protests, fears and misgivings. More than thirty years later, it seems that it was not so much.

Madrid has always had very good old age, knows how to treat the new and mix it with the old. And surely, the drainage project is today escape tubes and fines, it will make the city a better place. Madrid continues under this sky growing on all four sides. And in that hurry there are buildings like these that have brought us here. Brutalism of housing, pagans mixed with parishioners, virgins and sinners … Conception is one Madrid within another.