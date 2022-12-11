Nathy Peluso is already an international star, filling stadiums and leading the charts. A career that some will not know but began in Murcia. Although her link with this land has already been revealed on several occasions, as she herself has explained, she “had never had the opportunity to talk about this topic.” And the place chosen to reveal what her experience living in the Region was like has been the podcast ‘La Pija y la Quinqui’ by Mariang from Cartagena.

Mariang and Carlos Peguer’s podcast has been their first stop after their return to Spain after three exciting concerts in their native country. The Argentine, who has just finished her Calambre Tour in Madrid, made Buenos Aires vibrate in three consecutive shows full of spectacle. Nathy Peluso, who moves wonderfully in a multitude of genres to intermingle them, says she is very “tired” because this 2022 has been a “super intense” year. “I’ve done the whole record along with the whole tour,” she noted. A fatigue that has led her to fall ill and cancel one of the dates. The artist had to perform at the Movistar Arena with antibiotics, but that did not prevent her from coming out triumphant.

His success is unquestionable in Latin America and Spain, where he has lived since he was 9 years old and has developed his professional career. But before becoming Nathy Peluso, Natalia Peluso enrolled and studied Audiovisual Communication at the University of Murcia (UMU). A stage that Mariang from Cartagena wanted to know more about. That is why she took advantage of her visit to the program to find out how her experience was. “You studied in Murcia,” Mariang told him. “Yes, a year studying in Murcia,” she confirmed.

This was his year in Murcia



A subject on which Nathy Peluso was eager to express herself: «I have never had the opportunity to talk about this subject and people commented that I refused my past and that is not true at all because I am very proud of all my past. Thanks to all that I ended up where I am today. Although she was only in the Region for a year, the singer affirmed that she had a great time. “I had nothing and I was happy like never in my life,” she confessed. Her stay was short-lived, but she gave him a full insight into Murcian university life.

The singer said that she was going to Espinardo to study but she did not like Audiovisual Communication. «I wanted to record and I was studying statistics, business administration, law. It was an interesting thing, but it was not my passion. I said “I want to be an artist”. Even so, Nathy Peluso admitted that “it was noteworthy.”

He also had time to enjoy the mythical university parties: the paellas. “I was happy at that time,” she insisted. He revealed that during the year he spent in Murcia he lived in the Carmen neighborhood, where he shared a flat. He combined his studies by working on weekends singing in bars and hotels. “They paid me 50 euros for 4 hours.” A money that was spent in the Mercadona: «It said «hoy feast». I buy the frozen nuggets and a tomato. I would cut the tomato, put the nuggets in the oven and watch Breaking Bad”, recalled the interpreter of ‘Ateo’. “And then, of course, if there’s a beer around here, what if he eats it,” she added.

Nathy Peluso felt like “the queen of Murcia”, but at the same time that she “did not fit in”. After enjoying the regional wonders, she decided to go to the capital: «I was a character at the university. I left there because nobody understood me. Although she keeps “all those memories with great affection.” And the successful singer ended the podcast with the following reflection: “It all starts in Murcia.”