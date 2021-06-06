They know what their habitual favorite treat is. They receive the key to someone’s house, they listen to the anguish of another. For years they resist the different crises in the same block. They are the neighborhood kiosks and kiosks, who today face a new threat: competition from kiosk chains, which spread like fungi in the last year.

It is enough to carefully walk any street to appreciate the change. For example, Paraguay near Plaza Armenia, in Palermo: there are three kiosks of the same chain in less than 200 meters. Some of them are local businesses that were previously run by their owners.

A few blocks later, at Paraguay 3511, Silvia and Carlos say goodbye to their kiosk and the neighborhood with a handwritten sign. “More than thank you for the years shared with all of you. Thank you !!! ”, says the cardboard pasted a few inches from the“ Rent ”sign. On one side, Florencia wrote: “Force, Silvia! My daughters and I are going to miss you ”.

The farewell sign of the kiosqueros of Paraguay at 3500.

It is not an isolated story: according to the Union of Kiosqueros of the Argentine Republic (UKRA), in the City of Buenos Aires kiosks close every day. It was first seen in Belgrano, Recoleta and Palermo. Now it is observed in Villa Urquiza, Devoto, Villa del Parque, Coghlan, Colegiales and Floresta.

“We see that the neighborhood kiosks where the strongest chains were installed, such as El Jevi, K24 and Cartus724, are disappearing,” observes Ernesto Acuña, a Buenos Aires delegate of the UKRA and owner of a kiosk in Villa Urquiza-. They are put next to them and, as they are chains, they get more competitive prices”.



Ernesto Acuña in front of his kiosk in Olazábal 5314, in Villa Urquiza. Photo Luciano Thieberger

It happened to the Leo Rijni kiosk, which since 2013 has been serving 5100 in Rivera, in the same neighborhood. Less than a month ago he saw how much of the clientele moved to the corner of that street with Triunvirato Avenue, where a chain kiosk was installed.

“They don’t come to compete, they come to destroy. I don’t know how they sell at cost. It’s impossible to stay that way, ”Rijni says.



“They don’t come to compete, they come to destroy,” warns Rijni. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Fernando, the owner of a kiosk in Córdoba almost Junín, a few steps from the Faculty of Medicine, suffers the same for three decades. In 2008, a four times larger one arrived within a few meters. Last year a chain disembarked, which was located on the other side. He was surrounded.

“These chains they install stores of dozens and they do not get too much for each one, but they do in the general account – Fernando analyzes -. Those of us who live from a single business are in serious trouble. The big fish eats the small one and the State looks the other way ”.



El Jevi is one of the kiosk chains that is multiplying in the City. Photo Luciano Thieberger

With that postcard in mind, in 2019 the UKRA sent Buenos Aires legislators a bill according to which there should not be a kiosk within 100 meters of another in the City. It also sets the maximum number of stores in the category of the same chain at five. The text was never treated, so they presented it again this year.

Meanwhile, from the Union they organize to stop the landing of kiosk chains in Villa Urquiza. They have already met with the president of Commune 12, Gabriel Borges. Consulted by this newspaper, the community member indicated that ten days ago he sent inquiries to the Commission for Economic Development and the Commission for the Defense of Consumers and Users of the Legislature.



The Cartus724 location in Rivera and Bauness, Villa Urquiza. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Supers and pharmacies, the other competition

The challenge posed by kiosk chains is added to the one they have already posed for years supermarkets and pharmacies that sell candy. Resolution 1,632 / 13 of the Ministry of Health, which prohibits pharmacies from engaging in this practice, initially seemed like progress, but was diluted in practice.

Samanta Rodríguez has a kiosk at Valentín Gómez 2900, in Balvanera. Two years ago a chain supermarket was installed around the corner, which caused him to lose customers. He also lost hope: “These giant local monsters eat you. I think that the neighborhood kiosk is destined to disappear”.

An endangered species that is also a rarity in other parts of the world. Born in familiar windows that later expanded, they sell cigarettes, candy, photocopies, sandwiches, and even toys – a difficult combination to find outside. And that, if the panorama worsens, it will also be increasingly difficult to find in the City.

