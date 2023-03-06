The resurfacing and repair of potholes on roads, paths and streets, the improvement of playgrounds and sports courts, the installation of lampposts, the cleaning up of social premises and small works on flower beds and sidewalks are the jobs that will earn the most money this year. of the neighborhood councils. The twelve constituted in Cartagena will have 1,828,647 euros to spend this year, 6.7% more than in 2022, when they managed 1,712,350 euros, according to the data provided by the mayor’s office taken from the municipal Budgets.

Of the existing neighborhood councils: El Albujón-Miranda; The Algar; The Aljorra; alums; Pains; Flat Island-La Azohía; Plain of the Beal; Marfagones Mills; The Palm; Perin; Narrow Pit; and La Puebla-La Aparecida, most have already approved what they will spend their money on. The largest expense is taken by the works, as in La Palma, where, in addition to the 150,000 euros that have been assigned to it, they will add another 100,000 from their district. Much of that money, explained the president of the neighborhood council, Pedro Obrador, will be for paving the streets and highways of this council. In addition, they will allocate 11,500 euros to the Ricardo Bellver square, located opposite the cemetery, and another 11,000 euros to make improvements in public buildings, such as the pensioner’s club and a school. They will also do small works on sidewalks.

Detail

Molinos Marfagones Neighborhood Board

€167,957.

Neighborhood Council of Isla Plana-La Azohía

€117,355.

Neighborhood Council of El Albujón-Miranda

135,647 euros.

Neighborhood Council of La Aljorra

€151,430.

Pozo Estrecho Neighborhood Board

€142,442.

Los Dolores Neighborhood Council

250,997 euros.

Alumbres Neighborhood Board

€136,522.

Neighborhood Council of La Palma

€146,225.

Neighborhood Council of La Puebla-La Aparecida

€121,320.

Neighborhood Council of Llano del Beal

€120,410.

Neighborhood Council of El Algar

€190,532.

Neighborhood Council of Perín

€147,850.

Total 2023

1,828,647 euros.

Full 2022

1,712,350 euros.

In Perín, Isabel Andreu will fix the accesses to the area of ​​the El Portús hermitage and will set up a space for the elderly in Perín. Among the plans that she wants to implement with her 147,850 euros is also access for people with reduced mobility in the soccer field of that last town and an arrangement on the stage of the Tallante fairgrounds. «In these towns any investment we make is important. We have to manage the money that comes to us in the best way to get where many times the City Council does not go, “added Andreu.

In Molinos Marfagones, Antonio Martínez, the president, brought forward in the last plenary session of the neighborhood council paving several streets and patching roads, as well as fixing the Molinos Marfagones sports court.

Lampposts and social venues



In the Buenos Aires urbanization, under his jurisdiction, he will make a calisthenics park. In addition, it will put streetlights in La Magdalena, San Isidro, Pozo los Palos and the Puertos de Arriba and Abajo. Also, the company in charge of the work is finalizing these days the cleaning works of the Puerto Pizarro street park, with 27,000 euros from last year.

In El Albujón, the residents of several streets will benefit from the asphalt plan that will be carried out by this meeting, chaired by Andrés García. With his 135,000 euros, he will fix the accesses to the pavilion and install calisthenics. In Las Lomas, several streets will be improved, such as Rodrigo, which will be given an exit to Gila, “to open it to the people,” García explained. Miranda, a town that also belongs to the latter neighborhood council, will have a calisthenics park and the hamlets of Los Martínez and La Pedraza will have more lighting.

Collaboration with associations



Although a consensus has yet to be reached with the spokespersons of the political groups, a large part of the 190,000 euros that the El Algar will have, chaired by María Francisca Martínez, will also go to paving streets, improving sidewalks and repairing social premises. It will also invest in more efficient lighting. In his budget, as in that of many others, he has included “collaborations with different associations of the town in their activities.”

In most neighborhood councils, the presidents play the same sticks when it comes to investing. In Isla Plana-La Azohía, Luis Lozano will include arrangements in the two social venues of his competition. He will also intervene on the promenade of the first of these towns and on the Isla Plana main road near the Los Madriles campsite.

The districts, seven in total, increase their budget by 24% compared to the previous year, according to the same municipal sources. It will go so that the neighborhoods and towns that do not have a neighborhood council can progress. It is a clear will to return to the district councilors the ability to dialogue with the neighbors in those areas where these organizations do not exist.