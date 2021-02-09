Inspired by the authenticity of the authentic Emirati heritage and the richness of local traditions and culture, an elite of local talents created as part of a collective work innovative artistic compositions that transformed, through creative intermingling with advanced technologies in the field of lighting, into stunning artistic performances that narrate the traditional Emirati “neighborhood” story, in the first edition of “Dubai lights” that marked the latest edition of the “Dubai Shopping Festival”.

The Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai (Dubai Culture) was the link between young artists who created distinctive artistic compositions in this neighborhood and the organizer of the event, providing them with an optimal platform to interact and show their talents and produce unique designs that mix art and lights, in line with one of the sectoral goals of the road map Its updated strategy of supporting young local talents, highlighting their work, and motivating them to continue their bid.

The “neighborhood” project, which was held on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai in cooperation between “Dubai Culture”, “Dubai Tourism” and Emaar, presented a set of innovative and sustainable lighting models that took four months to prepare, and an overview of the scenes of preparation for this event The team of designers described the project as a source of inspiration, enhancing the spirit of teamwork and integrating diverse skills to celebrate the national heritage in an innovative way and upgrade the cultural scene in the emirate.

A source of inspiration

“As an architectural designer and designer of jewels, my work on the project relied on employing my skills in various design fields to creatively sort the artistic designs on the project’s art paintings in the concluding meetings,” says Iman Al Rahma, the artist who oversaw the design of the icons and ideas for the project’s elements. With the creative work team during organized stages, I began by analyzing artistic ideas from the side of the technical skills of each artist, then employing these ideas creatively to search for a title for the project, and later work was done to define the goals and content required for the artistic work and the method of using and employing the idea of ​​recycling materials available to the industry The various technical installations, and indeed they were applied on the ground by arranging the field visit with the team and understanding the angles of the project from the appropriate sites to build the project.

Al Rahma pointed to the importance of this work, saying: “The project strengthens the national cultural heritage and reflects the national identity of the artist, through which we remember our past in the old neighborhoods and between the sakik and sandy paths in the popular neighborhoods between the councils of houses on holidays, passing through the grocery store to buy sweets and then the home , Where the family gathering, the mosque where the Iftar call and Ramadan cannons that we ran with as soon as we heard the call to the call to prayer .. All these elements together represent a beautiful cultural significance in harmony with our present that our memories made. Adding that the experience was a source of artistic inspiration, and innovative portrayal of heritage through working within a group of different ideas and various points of view, with the aim of developing the idea of ​​sustainability in the form of art that speaks to a popular culture through light installations spanning the most modern sites in the Emirate of Dubai.

Originality and modernity

As for the artist Fatima Al-Awadi, she described the project as exciting and important, given that it introduces visitors to the traditional Emirati neighborhoods, while they are surrounded by skyscrapers, and said: “Dubai receives millions of visitors every year from all over the world, and I think it is necessary to introduce them to our culture and the essence of our society, such as the aspect The spiritual in the mosque, the hospitable side in the council, and the social ties in the passion and the square.

About her work with the group, she said: “During our many meetings, we brainstormed dozens of ideas, discussed them and worked hard to mix them, and we realized the strengths of each of us, for example, I can convert ideas into visuals using digital graphics, while another artist excels. In creating illustrations, we worked well as a team and succeeded in bringing parts of Emirati culture to the most modern area of ​​the city, Downtown Dubai. ”

On this experience and her ambitions for her future, she said: “This was a unique experience. The project introduced me to a wonderful group of artists and expanded my network of relationships as a designer and artist, and I hope it will become an annual festival to give artists the opportunity to create distinctive installations that express their ideas.”

Team spirit

For his part, artist Ahmed Jeissah emphasized the team spirit that led the work and perseverance of the team members, which led to the implementation of the project according to their vision. Jeisa pointed out that working on the project achieved a passion for him that he always wanted to achieve, and said: “After I lived my whole life here, I always wanted to participate in a public project in the Emirates, and this opportunity meant a lot to me. The educational aspect of the project makes it more valuable to me. I have always strived to learn more about Emirati culture and I now have a project to educate people about this culture, which is really something that I am proud of. ”

Regarding his ambitions for the future, he said: “We hope that in the future we will be able to expand this project, and perhaps even establish it in many tourist destinations around Dubai. I also hope to see more such initiatives open to local artists in the future, in order to raise the scene. Creative and giving more spaces for local talent.