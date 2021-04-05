Juventus will heavily fine McKennie, Arthur and Dybala for the meeting they, friends and family held on Wednesday night at the former’s home. A meeting for some, a party for others, especially for the neighbor who alerted the carabinieri to appear at the player’s house and interrupt the moment. “I don’t think that being a famous footballer gives you the right to be above the rules. Around 10:30 p.m. I went out to walk the dog, I saw a line of parked cars and a group of people, all without masks, in front of the door. There was a Mercedes with Spanish registration, many Jeeps and then several taxis arrived with young girls on board. As dinners with friends are not allowed and the curfew had started long ago, I decided to call the forces of order. “, explains to Corriere della Sera McKennie’s neighbor.

Juventus is not exactly going through its best moment and this episode of indiscipline takes place before the derby against Torino. For this reason, Juventine fans have reacted with anger on social networks, because Italy, in addition, is going through a hard time of restrictions due to the pandemic. “Now they say there were ten people, it seems little to say that. For me, there were many more, although perhaps some of them fled. I have nothing against McKennie, he’s a quiet boy. He’s usually at home or in training, he seems like a good professional to me. I’m a Juventus fan and that’s why this bothers me. If instead of thinking about parties, they will think about football … “, the neighbor wields making cause with the club. The three Juventine players involved are exposed to a heavy sanction. It is even suggested that Pirlo would be urged by the club not to put them in the next game against Torino.

