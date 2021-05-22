Other series recommended by Fifth Season

Titan is a neighborhood superhero. From a Spanish neighborhood. Of those with their bars and betting houses everywhere. A superhero who doesn’t have much of an idea of ​​what to use his superpowers for. And as a good Spanish superhero, his secret is not a secret for a long time. If one thing was good (and it was not the only one) The neighbor, the series based on the comic by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez, is precisely all that neighborhood load, of characters who live at ground level, who live in normal neighborhood flats and have normal lives, that is to say, quite lamentable. If the first season was fresh air on the Spanish scene on platforms, the second installment (released this Friday on Netflix) manages to reinvent itself to end up being even more fun.

The action starts at the point where it was the previous season, when the protagonists discover that Lola is also capable of controlling the powers that the pills confer on her. So who is the true Guardian of the Universe? Wasn’t Javier the chosen one? Are there several chosen? To try to resolve it, a mysterious official (played by Javier Botet) arrives in the Tucker neighborhood who goes to the most reliable source possible: a group of geeks who meet at the bar. Finding Titan is also the objective of Fran Perea (the actor plays a fictionalized version of himself) to prepare a series in which he will give life to the Madrid superhero. And the mayor of Madrid (played by Gracia Olayo) also wants to have Titan by her side to achieve the final goal that will ensure the award of the Olympic Games to the city once and for all. To all this, the Karma Police remains determined to do justice on their own and José Ramón makes an unexpected use of the mindfulness.

Fran Perea, in the second season of ‘The neighbor’. Netflix

The three additions to the cast, Perez, Botet and Olayo, work like a shot. Botet is hilarious with a surreal point and chanante from which the series is infected (however, Ernesto Sevilla is one of the directors of this second batch of episodes along with Raúl Navarro, Víctor García León and Mar Olid). Olayo also amuses (and seems to have fun) a lot adding a political satire that also fits very well with that very Spanish part of the series that we talked about above. And Perea surrenders to metafiction and meta-references, to that so healthy of laughing at oneself with constant references to his past. Without going any further, the tuning of the character’s mobile is the song of The Serrano. Andoni Ferreño, who returns to the series, has also lent himself to that game with great intelligence. The three new characters fit very well into the ensemble and help to refresh the plots to seek new directions. As often happens with comedies, you have to connect with their humor, but if you enter, everything goes smoothly and the season of eight half-hour episodes written by Raúl Navarro, Miguel Esteban and Marc Crehuet flies by.

It is a pity that Netflix considers the story of The neighbor it has to end here (sure there’s no way they’ll rethink it? It goes a long way, and deserves a close ending). This second season goes from less to more, from those neighborhood men and women to the extraterrestrial fans of Nena Daconte. Gone is the presentation of characters and conflicts to grow freely now that it has matured. In the universe of The neighbor it could fit a thousand stories and it has no signs of wear. That the Police of Karma, Titan, Perruedines or someone put a solution to this injustice.

