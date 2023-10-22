Quarrel between neighbors turns into murder: Antonella Iaccarino set on fire by her neighbor, she died after a month of agony

A condominium dispute escalated into a crime. Unfortunately Antonella Iaccarino she died at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, after a long month of agony. The doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were of no avail, given that since her arrival, the situation immediately appeared desperate.

The investigators in these hours, given the woman’s death, have decided to investigate under seizure the body, also to do all the investigations of the case.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred last year September 5th. Precisely in a building located in the small municipality of Fourthin the province of Naples.

Antonella Iaccarino and her neighbor Francesco Riccio 53-year-old, already known to the police, they had repeatedly discussed how she he was hanging out the sheets.

However, on that day the discussion between the two immediately appeared more animated. The man still doesn’t know exactly why, but after having sprinkled the woman’s car with gashe threw it at her too.

He later gave her fire. Other neighbors soon stepped in to help. But the 48-year-old’s condition has emerged desperatesince he had reported some burns over 50% of his body.

The death of Antonella Iaccarino after the argument with her neighbor

The police also urgently intervened on the spot and managed to immediately stop the man. They first took him to the barracks and then made arrangements for him the arrestfor the crime of attempted crime.

Antonella, however, was transported to the Cardarelli hospital in Naples and was hospitalized in the hospital ward major burn victims. Unfortunately, the doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were completely in vain. On the day of he lost his life on Friday 20 October.

Now given what has happened, for Francesco Riccio, still locked in the prison, the situation has become complicated. The crime he is accused of has turned into crime. The two had had an argument, because from the 53-year-old’s story, the woman every time she hung out the sheets it was blocking his garage.