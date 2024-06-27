A terrible crime took place yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 26 June, in the streets of Mescali, a small town in the province of Messina. Antonio Raciti, a 40-year-old man, was killed by his neighbor after, according to what has emerged so far, he allegedly made offensive remarks about his daughter and her acquaintances. Transported to hospital after the attack, the 40-year-old died shortly afterwards due to serious injuries.

the small community of Mix them, a municipality of around 15 thousand inhabitants located in Sicily, in the province of Catania, is in shock following a brutal murder that took place yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 26 June. The protagonists of this story are two local men aged 40 and 48, with the older of the two attacking the other with scissors at the height of a fight on the street.

An initial argument between the two, apparently, had already taken place the day before. With Antonio Raciti who would have turned to his neighbor, the 48-year-old Giampiero Blanco, less than happy comments about his daughter and on the acquaintances that the 22-year-old student away from home according to him had. Two days ago it all ended with an argument, but the two apparently came into contact again at lunchtime yesterday, with the situation this time degenerating.

Giampiero Blanco, accused of the murder of Antonio Raciti.

Blanco would draw a couple of scissors which he kept in a pouch and would have hurled himself at his interlocutor with uncontrollable anger. Several blows were inflicted on the neck and chest, which caused the 40-year-old to suffer very serious wounds and copious blood loss.

Rescued by medical staff contacted by some present, Raciti was urgently transported to the hospital in nearby Giarre, where, however, it passed away shortly after. Fatal, from what emerges, especially a wound he would have severed the carotid artery.

The police immediately identified the attacker, who in the meantime had returned to his home. They found him with his blood-stained clothes still on him and the man did not offer any resistance. He would also handed over the scissors used in the crime. The 48-year-old is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Raciti’s body, in the meantime, has been transported to the morgue of the Catania hospital where it will be subjected to autopsy.