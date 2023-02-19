In the image, a file photograph from 01/06/1990 of Enríquez Negreira during his arbitration in the match played between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid. / efe

The Barça snowball is getting bigger as the days go by and meanwhile, in Barcelona the law of silence is established. New revelations further aggravate the so-called ‘Negreiragate’. The latest thing has been that the former director of the club Josep Contreras, who died last December, would have allegedly charged commissions close to 50% in the payments that the Barça entity made to the son of the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees Javier Enríquez, as published this Sunday the newspaper ‘El País’.

The investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the same newspaper, has verified that the remuneration for the services of the son of Enríquez Negreira was channeled through Tresep, an instrumental company owned by the former Barça leader with the boards of directors of José Luis Núñez, Joan Gaspart and Josep Maria Bartomeu. The news in ‘El País’, which cites judicial sources, points out that Contreras, through this company, allegedly obtained commissions that in many cases amounted to 50% of the amount paid for the services of ‘coach’ Javier Enríquez.

This information is added to that published on Saturday by the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, which revealed that the former manager billed at least 728,420 euros to Barcelona between 2015 and 2018 through Tresep.

Also according to this newspaper, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), José María Enríquez Negreira, not only charged from Barça while they were part of the arbitration leadership, but also later threatened the Barca club through a burofax with pulling the blanket and make public “without consideration, the irregularities.” The former referee issued a warning to the blaugrana entity, after it stopped having his services in 2018. “I don’t think another scandal will favor the club,” he points out in the Enríquez Negreira burofax sent to Barcelona. «I do not profess hostility towards any person from the club and I have no desire to publicize all the irregularities that I have known and experienced first-hand in relation to anyone from the club. But you (Josep Maria Bartomeu), will force me to do so if you do not reconsider your decision and comply with the agreement we had to continue counting on my services until the end of the presidential term, “concludes the former vice president of the collegiate.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Enríquez Negreira for charging 1.6 million euros from Barça for his advisory work between 2016 and 2018. ‘El País’, in any case, figures the fee paid by the culé club to the former referee at seven million since 2001 by verbal reports. Under the presidency of Joan Gaspart, Barça hired Enríquez Negreira, already vice-president of arbitration at that time. The seven million subscribers are apart from those received by his son, Javier Enríquez, for reports on the referees and that do have documentary support (1.6 million). The investigators have concluded that the son of Enríquez Negreira sent technical reports before each match in which he analyzed the behavior of the referee who whistled for the Barça team.

The millionaire payments from the Barça club to the former vice president of the referees are the latest episode in a long series of scandals such as the relationship between the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, and the footballer Gerard Piqué or various legal problems: Three of the last five presidents (Núñez, Rosell and Bartomeu) have been marred by judicial problems related to corruption.