Nuno Holy Spirit, perhaps the most valid coach to live with Peter lim, coined a compliment that ended up being a ballast for your recipient: “There is going to be a bomb.” And Negredo arrived for 28 million. In Mestalla he left more shadows than lights; his legacy, a goal in Monaco (18 in 74 games) that certified the first Lim’s Champions. That makes more than five years and the Cádiz, Álvaro Cervera, has returned to Shark vallecano the luster and the tusk (3 goals and 3 assists). Negredo, Lim’s “bomb”, an owner who has not strengthened the team for a year, threatens Valencia, which opens in 2021 living in the descent. It had been 38 years since he had been so low after 16 days.

In Mestalla two teams face each other (follow the game live on AS.com) whose last victories were against him Real Madrid and the Barcelona. The problem is that in the case of Valencia make eight days of that and in Cádiz, five. If we pay attention to what is said in the Mestalla offices, Javi Gracia is not in danger today. But he was also told that reinforcements would arrive in the summer and on January 4 he is still waiting for them. Now there is talk of Ferro (Benfica) and they are testing the loan of Harry Winks (Tottenham). But none will be against Cádiz; neither did Paulista, Racic, Jason and Guedes.

He Cadiz also takes time behind a midfielder. But Álvaro Cervera sees other priorities, which he no longer talks about with Oscar Arias, who stopped being sports director: “The possibility of the midfielder has always been a priority, but with the Fali’s appearance and the rrecovery of José Mari already it is not so priority for us. There are other positions to be more attentive to. “

The party has two other proper names. One is the aforementioned of Alvaro Cervera, who did much of his career in Valencia and its surroundings and I am sure he would like to make a stop at Mestalla one day. Merits is doing. Another is Manu Vallejo, Cadiz from cradle and feeling. In the ‘Venta de Espadita’, the bar that his parents run, they will live the evening with passion. Your child faces his Cádiz … in First.

Party keys



Without Racic: Gracia plays the distraction and says that the press “does not give a single one” when it is reported that she has tried Wass in the media. Today it will be seen.

Changes in Cádiz: Without Salvi (COVID-19), that Álex will occupy the right wing. Marcos Mauro suffered from his discomfort and his position would be for Alcalá.

Crossing of streaks: Valencia have only left a clean sheet twice, the last against Eibar; Cádiz adds four days without seeing the door.

Fali continues: The Valencian center-back has performed judiciously in the midfield and, while waiting for Jose Mari to pick up his pace, he will repeat as a pivot.

Emergencies: Youth is one of the characteristics of this Valencia and, after entering the descent, his ability to assimilate playing with the water around his neck will be seen.

Aces to follow

Maxi gomez. After not participating for a minute in Granada, Gracia will once again delegate his attack to the charrúa.

Alex. He will return to ownership after two substitutions. Its quality is unquestionable and you need to recover sensations.

Ups and downs

Registrations and registrations in Cádiz: Quezada, Augusto and Mauro are out due to injury. Salvi will not be due to COVID-19. Jose Mari returns, although the game will start from the bench.

Registrations and registrations at Valencia: Lato and Hugo Guillamón return. Jason and Guedes, off due to suspension; Racic, Cillessen and Gabriel Paulista, due to injury.