Podemos is finally out of the agreement between IU, Más Región and Equo, which will compete under the Coalición Verde brand, and will go alone in the regional and municipal elections
Attempts by Podemos to convince Izquierda Unida to run together in the municipal and regional elections on May 23 have not borne fruit. The purple formation already considers the negotiations with IU broken, in which it asked it to break the principle of agreement reached by this formation with Más Región and Verdes-Equo, according to
#negotiations #left #PSOE #broken #candidacies #elections
Leave a Reply