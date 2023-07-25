The talks to reissue the coalition in the Government of Navarra continue between the three current partners: PSN, Geroa Bai and Contigo Zurekin. The last meeting was held this same Tuesday, a holiday in the community, because there is no time to lose. They no longer have an excessive margin of time to form the Executive. Article 29 of the Improvement Law marks August 28, three months after the elections, as the limit for the socialist María Chivite to be invested as president and the new Executive has already been activated. This requires prior steps, such as the holding of the round of consultations by the president of Parliament or the calling of the plenary session of investiture. Plenary or plenary sessions, since Chivite could only be sworn in as president in a second session because she does not reach the absolute majority necessary to be so in a first round. Thus, the groups must reach an agreement before mid-August if they do not want to go to new elections.

Negotiations are well advanced as regards the programmatic agreement, which is expected to continue, in line with the actions carried out this last legislature. It seems logical, since the actors have not changed. What has changed, albeit slightly, is the play of forces after the elections, which UPN won with 15 of the 50 seats in the autonomous Chamber. In the regional elections, the Socialists, with 11 parliamentarians, and Contigo Zurekin, with 3 —the same number obtained in 2019 by the parties that make up this coalition today and which then ran separately— maintain their weight, but Geroa Bai, the Uxue Barcos coalition, has lost two seats —down from 9 to 7—, and is the fourth force in Parliament. In addition, this June 23, Geroa Bai fell below 3% of the vote, with you Zurekin, who was included in Sumar, narrowly missed obtaining a seat —in the previous ones he did— and the PSN has been proclaimed the winner of the general elections in Navarra with 3 of the 4 senators and 2 of the 5 deputies.

These results may influence the representativeness of each party within the regional government. This has been stated by Chivite when declaring that the “representativeness” that the citizens have given them in these elections “has to be reflected in that institutional representation that each of the political formations have, not only in the Government, but also in all the institutions that we are going to negotiate, such as the presidency of Parliament, the government bodies and I also understand the senator or autonomous senator”. Here lies the biggest obstacle in the negotiations. Beyond the programmatic agreement and the presidency of Parliament —which is already Geroa Bai’s—, it is necessary to decide who will be the regional senator —in the hands of Geroa Bai during the last legislature— or the councils. In the last four years, the socialists have managed nine departments, compared to the four councils of Geroa Bai or the only one led by Contigo Zurekin – then Podemos Ahal Dugu -. These extremes have not yet been negotiated and the talks continue in the programmatic field.

It is clear that the objective of the three groups is to reach an agreement as soon as possible to form a new progressive government. This morning at the SER, the Organization Secretary of the PSN, Ramón Alzórriz, asserted that “it is evident that there may be discrepancies in some issues in the programmatic field, let’s say in linguistic or identity issues, without forgetting that there are issues on which we agree and which are the ones that must be carried forward”.

Therefore, the talks are moving forward, regardless of UPN. Its president, Javier Esparza, has proposed a governance pact to the Socialists: guarantee the stability of the regional government, in exchange for the support of the PSN in those consistories led by UPN, such as the one in the Navarrese capital where Cristina Ibarrola is mayor in a minority. The objective, that EH Bildu does not have decision-making capacity. A proposal that Alzorriz has flatly rejected and that he has described as “political trilerism.”

