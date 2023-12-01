WASHINGTON. “The truce fell through because Hamas went back on the promises it had made.” The American Secretary of State Antony Blinken from Dubai where yesterday he participated in a session of the climate conference (Cop28) pointed the finger at the Islamic militiamen. The rupture occurred because Hamas did not hand over the list of hostages to be released, American diplomats say and John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council, reiterates the line in Washington. The attack in Jerusalem the night before had already made the agreement precarious.

The week of truce allowed the release of over 100 prisoners out of the 239 estimated by Israel, and the entry of hundreds of trucks through the Rafah crossing. And the objective is – despite yesterday’s implosion – to immediately reconnect the connection between Israel and Hamas. The Americans themselves say that “work is being done hour after hour” to re-establish the prisoner exchange mechanism and to restore the flow of aid. “We want to see more hostages come out and more aid come in,” said Kirby, who said that Hamas still has “women and children” in custody, contrary to what the extremist group claims.

Qatar confirmed the existence of mediated talks between the parties. A sign of relaxation arrived in the evening, when the entry of trucks with humanitarian aid and fuel resumed from Rafah under the watchful Israeli eye. The end of the truce makes it urgent for the Americans to contain the Israeli offensive. Washington’s envoys gave Netanyahu a clear message: targeting southern Gaza where thousands of displaced people from the north have gathered is out of the question.

America remains aligned with Israel, shares the objective of eradicating Hamas from the Strip and then handing over its management to the Palestinians, but the protection of civilians and avoiding hitting installations such as power plants and hospitals is a priority. Marrying support for Israel and defense of Palestinian civilians is not easy, especially with public opinion in the US far from solid in its support for the Jewish state. The Wall Street Journal he highlighted that the US has so far given 57,000 155 mm projectiles to Israel; 15 thousand “intelligent” and blind bombs but above all about a hundred Blu-109 high penetration bombs. They are ordnance suitable for fighting in open territories, not in urban contexts such as the Gaza setting, experts note.

In recent days, Washington has apparently put pressure on the Israelis to conduct surgical raids to the point of restricting operations to “specific areas”. The idea is to create a “deconfliction zone”, a buffer zone, and divide the Strip into hundreds of pieces. Instead of massive operations, Israel would target limited locations. Whether this option was suggested to Israel by the Americans is unclear, Kirby limited himself to saying that “the imperative of Israel’s operation in the South must take into account the displaced civilian population.”

In his third mission to the Middle East since October 7, Blinken returned to pushing for a post-conflict solution. He spoke about it with his counterparts from the Arab countries. The theme had emerged during the trip he took at the beginning of November. There is no plan, but some principles for Washington are untouchable. The Strip must not be reduced from a territorial point of view and must be managed by the Palestinians, a step towards the two-state solution. Today in Dubai Kamala Harris will meet with some regionals on behalf of Biden.

However, no comments on the article New York Times who yesterday revealed how Israel had been aware for a year of a detailed Hamas plan to strike. The 40-page document from Israeli intelligence recaps point by point what Hamas allegedly did on October 7. There had been warnings and an analyst had also noticed militia exercises in July which mirrored exactly what would later happen. The plan, however, was dismissed as “imaginative” and “beyond the operational capacity of Hamas”. And for this reason, no ad hoc prevention measures had been taken.