The calendar tightens again to reach an agreement on the magnitude of the ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation Files) as of May 31, the date on which the current system expires. Those responsible for the Ministry of Labor, the employers (CEOE and Cepyme) and the unions (CC OO and UGT) sat at the table this Friday to negotiate the terms of the new protection system, but did not reach an agreement.

There are barely 10 days until the legal term expires. A limit that in the previous extensions – the last one, at the end of January – was rushed to the maximum by the social agents to agree on what the ERTE would be due to coronavirus. All parties will continue negotiating “this weekend,” according to union sources.

There are two issues that prevent an agreement right now: the activities that may benefit from the ERTE and the benefits in the contributions that the affected employers or workers will enjoy as of June. The Executive has indicated their idea of ​​maintaining the system “as long as necessary,” as the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, usually insists. It could even go until the end of the year, depending on the crisis and the evolution of the pandemic.

However, not all sectors will be able to leave a part of their workforce in ERTE. It already happened in the previous extensions, when a part of the codes that identify each activity before the Social Security (the CNAE) were falling from the system. Now, the last proposal debated this Friday “leaves out sectors that were previously on the list”, indicate sources of the negotiation. These same sources maintain that “it is not really an extension” but rather a new type of ERTE.

The scheme in force since last January 31, when the last extension was approved, distinguished three types of ERTE: those of suspension, for companies that were forced to close by a government decision regarding the restrictions; due to activity limitations, intended for businesses that were affected by specific production limitations, even though they could remain open (theaters with limited capacity, for example); and those linked to the sectors most affected by the crisis. In this case, the Executive approved a list of economic activities that it considered the most affected. The reduction of that list is the one that would be causing the greatest disagreement at the social dialogue table these days.

In general terms, companies linked to the tourism sector would continue to enjoy the possibility of availing themselves of the ERTE, waiting for the evolution of the activity this summer, depending on the movements of the Spanish and the arrival of foreign visitors. The range is very wide because it can include sectors of hospitality, leisure and all kinds of activities with greater social interaction, those most affected by the crisis.

The other disagreement resides in the degree that the exemptions will have in the social contributions of the companies under the ERTE. They could also be reduced, according to negotiating sources. Until now, they are equated in the event of suspension or limitation, reaching 100% in February, 90% in March, 85% in April and 80% in May for firms with fewer than 50 employees. And 90%, 80%, 75% and 70%, respectively, for those with more than 50 workers.