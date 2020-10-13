The Kanpur Police is often in the news for its exploits. Another act of Kanpur police is viral on social media these days. Bilhaur CO Devendra Mishra, who was killed in the Bikeru murder case, has been made the investigating officer in a murder case by the Bilhaur Kotwali police. Martyr CO Devendra Mishra’s name has been written in the copy of the FIR registered for murder in Bilhaur Kotwali. This FIR copy is viral on social media and the police itself remains a laughing stock.On the night of July 2, Bilhaur CO Devendra Mishra along with the force of Choubeepur, Shivrajpur and Bithoor police station were in Bikaru village to capture the history sheeter Vikas Dubey. Historyheater Vikas Dubey, along with his men, fired on the police team. In which eight policemen including CO Devendra Mishra were killed. Vikas Dubey along with his operatives brutally murdered CO Devendra Mishra. CO Devendra Mishra was shot in the head, and his leg was cut with an ax.

CO Devendra Mishra appointed investigating officer in murder case

CO of Devendra Mishra is still alive in the papers of Bilhaur Police. In fact, Ramprasad Diwakar, a farmer living in Dadapur Kataha village of Bilhaur Kotwali area used to sleep on the farm at night to take care of the fields. On the morning of October 4, his body was found on the bedstead in his bloodied condition. He was killed by being stabbed with a Ramprasad knife. An FIR was registered in the sections of murder at Bilhaur Kotwali on the Tahrir of the deceased farmer’s son.

Family surprised by seeing FIR copy

The relatives of the deceased farmer were surprised to see the FIR copy of the murder. He saw that in the FIR copy, investigating officer Shaheed CO Devendra Mishra has been made. How can the officer who is not in this world investigate this matter? The relatives of the deceased farmer have expressed apprehension that when the police can write the name of their own martyr officer in the FIR copy, what will the police investigate the murder?

Martyr CO’s name in judicial reason for technical reason

According to SP Rural Brijesh Srivastava, in the FIR, due to some technical reasons, the name of martyr Devendra Mishra has come up. Earlier, the name of the present jurisdiction officer Santosh Singh is coming. For this we have talked to UP Police.com and CCTMS. He had also changed there before. Now due to which technical reasons, it will be checked.