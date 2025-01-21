science by serendipity
Science does not always follow a straight and predictable path, sometimes the sweetest discoveries arise from the most unexpected errors.
Let’s imagine for a moment a world without light soft drinks, without sweeteners in yogurt, without those products labeled “sugar-free” that flood supermarkets.
Sounds a bit boring, right? Well, this entire universe of artificial flavors has its origins in a discovery almost…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#neglect #yellow #paper #changed #history #sweeteners
Leave a Reply