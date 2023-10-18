Activity returns in the Apertura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament, after the break for the FIFA Date and the Tigres UANL will return to action on Matchday 13 hosting the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, which they have not been able to beat for nine years in the University Stadium.
Although the Machine arrives at the duel on Matchday 13 in the penultimate place overall, with 11 points out of a possible 36, it does not appear as an easy rival for the cats who have not beaten the light blues in ‘El Volcán’ since the Tournament Opening 2014.
On that occasion, the Auriazules took the victory thanks to a goal from Edgar Gerardo Lugobut from there, the cement workers always added points on their visits within the MX League.
Since then, there have been 10 games without beating the La Noria team and they have recorded five draws and five losses against Cruz Azul at the Universitario.
For the duel this Saturday, October 21, the cats arrive as sub-leaders with 22 points, double that of the Machine, although recent history dictates that it is not a rival in any way, so the table Robert Dante Siboldi will seek to end this negative streak at this time where the team is experiencing a great moment, while the light blue team is doing very poorly.
