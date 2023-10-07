This Saturday, October 7, on the corresponding day 12 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Tigres UANL will visit the Hidalgo Stadium, a venue where they have not won for nine years.
The cats will face Club Pachuca this weekend, seeking to return to the path of victory and leave behind the negative balance trying to achieve victory in that place that has been difficult for them for almost a decade.
It was on September 27, 2014 the last time that the San Nicolás de los Garza team managed to emerge victorious from that place in the Mexican First Division championship.
The Apertura of that year was going on when the then team led by Ricardo Ferretti achieved the 3-2 victory; that night the scorers were Anselmo Vendrechovsky, Gerardo Lugo and Joffre Guerron.
Since that day, those from Nuevo León have visited Hidalgo 12 times within the aforementioned competitions, but without having much luck.
Of that total of matches, the cats have been defeated in eight and on four other occasions they achieved a draw.
In the last five visits that ‘La U’ has made to that territory they have lost. The most recent was in the second leg of the Apertura 2022 quarterfinals when they were beaten 2-1.
It is worth mentioning that, in the current competition, those of the ‘Bella Airosa’ are going through a bad football moment, since since they were champions in the Apertura 2022 they have been dismantled from their base of players who were champions.
