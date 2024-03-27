This weekend there will be a high-caliber duel in Monterrey, since the Chivas de Guadalajara will visit the Striped at the BBVA Stadium, in a match corresponding to the Day 13 of the Liga MX and that will be very important for both squads.
Especially, this game is of great relevance for Rayados de Monterrey due to the bad streak they have against the Sacred Flock, since since 2017 they have not been able to win at home against the Chivas.
The Chivas They were the first team to defeat Monterey in it Steel giantand since then, the overall balance is four victories for the Guadalajarathree draws and only one victory for Striped.
In total there are eight games between Chivas and Monterey in it BBVA Stadiumwhere the balance is very positive for the red and white team, since they have only lost on a single occasion, in the Opening 2017by a score of 4-1.
These figures fill all the fans with confidence. Guadalajarasince it is the only team with such positive results in the house of Striped since it was inaugurated in 2015, so, once again, the Monterrey team will seek to eradicate this bad streak against the Guadalajara team.
What fills with confidence Rayados de Monterrey is the extraordinary level at which they find themselves, since they are not only leaders of the Closing 2024but they are also undefeated and have won at home five times, with only two draws.
These are all the Monterrey games against Chivas at the BBVA Stadium:
Closing 2023 | Monterrey 0-1 Chivas
Opening 2021 | Monterrey 0-0 Chivas
Closing 2021 | Monterrey 1-2 Chivas
Opening 2019 | Monterrey 1-1 Chivas
Opening 2018 | Monterrey 2-4 Chivas
Opening 2017 | Monterrey 4-1 Chivas
CL Cup 2017 | Monterrey 1-2 Chivas
Closing 2017 | Monterrey 2-2 Chivas
Closing 2016 | Monterrey 1-3 Chivas
