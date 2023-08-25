In December 2014, Tigres and America they met in the final for the Mexican championship. On the feline bench was Ricardo: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. With America? Antonio: the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed, who already had a foot and a half outside the institution regardless of whether he was champion or not.
The ‘U’ came back with the overall score in favor of 1-0. However, at the Azteca things went differently and América beat them 3-0, proclaiming itself the Mexican soccer champion in a peculiar farewell to Antonio Mohamed, who left the Águilas despite ending up as a pointer in the regular season and leaving them the trophy in the showcases.
At the head of the Gang, in 2016, ‘Turco’ Mohamed once again left Tigres out, in the quarterfinals. They beat them 3-1 in the first leg and although they lost 2-1 in the second leg, they still advanced to the semifinals. That was the last time that Rayados eliminated Tigres in a league.
In 2017, they were removed twice. First in the quarterfinals, with a resounding global score of 6-1, then in the final itself for the Mexican championship, thus configuring the most painful defeat in the history of Monterrey football.
In the two stages that Antonio: the ‘Turk’ Mohamed led the Monterrey Soccer Clubadded seven defeats against the tigers. Becoming the striped coach who lost the most times to his staunch rival. Above Miguel: ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who fell to the feline squad six times.
Now Antonio Mohamed will face Tigres directing the cougars. A team over which those from San Nicolás have a peculiar paternity in direct elimination matches, defeating them in two finals (1978 and 2015), in addition to being the rival that best suits André-Pierre Gignac, since they have scored a goal for him seventeen times.
