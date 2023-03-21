This weekend, the UANL Tigres lost again at home and as if that were not enough it was against their staunch rival, Club de Fútbol Monterrey in the corresponding matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
This situation is permeating the fans because one of their greatest strengths has always been to weigh in with their home team. it is for this reason that marco antonio ruiz It does not generate confidence among cat fans, since it has equaled a negative record in the institution, since having lost three home games and lacking only two matches in ‘El Volcán’ they could have the worst tournament at home.
The first time this happened was in the 2010 Apertura, losing to Gallos Blancos from Querétaro, Rayados from Monterrey and Monarchs Morelia. On that occasion, the cat team did not qualify for the Liguilla, since there was no reclassification, finishing in ninth position with 24 units.
The second occasion was under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti in Guardianes 2021, when they lost to Mazatlan FC, Toluca and Cruz Azul.
Tigres UANL has two games left at home against the Sinaloan team and Puebla, so if they lose one more game, they will set a new negative record. After having lost three times in their last five games, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza has fallen to sixth place with 21 points.
