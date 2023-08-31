Perhaps it is due to how close Nuevo León is to Torreón, or rather it is due to the way football is lived in both places, but the truth is that Saints Lagoon and its fans live in a special way the matches against tigers and striped.
The fact that they have faced each other in crucial instances, such as the final of the 2011 Apertura tournament, in which Tigres beat Santos Laguna by an aggregate score of 4-1, thus ending a streak of almost thirty years without come out champion
Or the semifinal played against Tigres six months later, eliminating them in a matter of five minutes, with a double by Oribe Peralta that left the Monterrey team without their long-awaited royal final (which would come five years later), since Monterrey was already installed in the final of the Clausura 2012 tournament, and everything looked like Tigres would be his rival, but Santos said no.
And against Rayados there is even more history. In 2008, when Monterrey was led by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, he was eliminated by his ‘student’ Daniel Guzmán’s Santos Laguna, in a manner quite similar to that of Tigres in 2012, scoring a couple of goals in the agony of the match.
The CONCACAF finals, the 2013 final being the most epic, as Santos already had the title in his pocket but Rayados took away a three-goal lead and became champion at the Tecnológico stadium. Or the two league finals, one won by Rayados, in December 2010, and another by Santos, precisely in the 2012 Clausura tournament.
However, in recent tournaments, Santos Laguna has suffered more than expected every time it visits Nuevo León. In their last twenty-five games against Tigres or Rayados, they have lost seventeen times, drawn seven times and have only won once. This occurred last semester, against Rayados.
With twenty goals scored for fifty-three conceded, the lagoons begin to become customers every time the royals visit their neighbors.
