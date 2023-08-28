The Apertura 2023 tournament painted to be a good semester for the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. With Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti on the bench and Memo Vázquez as his technical assistant, it was thought that Víctor Velázquez would finally bet on a long-term project, and that things would gradually improve.
However, after losing the first three games of the Apertura 2023 tournament and being eliminated in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, the leaders made the decision to stop the process of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, after only twenty-two games led (six wins, four draws and nine losses).
His place would be taken by Joaquín Moreno, an institutional assistant who had already taken the reins of Cruz Azul for two games on an interim basis, before ‘Tuca’ Ferretti arrived, precisely, and the team won both games.
However, with Joaquin things have not changed. They drew 2-2 against Saints Lagoon in his debut as the final technical director of the Machine and lost 1-0 against Pachuca. In a couple of hours they will face stripedand expectations are very low, since they have never won at the BBVA stadium.
This lousy start to the campaign has made Cruz Azul tie two negative marks that it has in its own history. With a point out of fifteen possible, equals what was harvested in the 2014 Apertura tournament. While, his three goals scored in five games played, equaled what happened in the 2019 Apertura tournament. Only above what happened in the 2019 Apertura tournament. Opening 2016, when they reached matchday six with only two goals scored.
