Until the current Christmas break it is open Schalke a lot happens, mostly negative. But it wasn’t just on the pitch that the club knew how to disappoint time and time again, there were also some upsets, negative highlights and other disappointments all around.
Already on the second match day, when the new season threatened to slip away under the leadership of David Wagner, there was the first scandal at S04. Ozan Kabak spat, as was clearly evident in the repetitions, in the direction of his Bremen opponent Ludwig Augustinsson. He was still on the ground from the central defender’s foul and only noticed the action after the game.
“I’ll definitely talk to him because these pictures don’t match how I know the character Ozan,” Wagner said after the final whistle. The 20-year-old apologized shortly afterwards, but in addition to the suspension of four games, there was further damage to his image.
A derby between Schalke and BVB always creates explosiveness and a heated atmosphere, no matter how sporty the league looks or whether the U19 teams meet. This happened in mid-October on the S04 site. Borussia won 3-2, but the result took a back seat due to extremely tasteless hostility towards triple scorer Youssoufa Moukoko.
Statements like “I’ll break your bones” were heard on the livestream. He should “piss himself off” or “go to the grave”, were further of the disgusting shouts that adults addressed to a 16-year-old (!). The efforts to identify the culprits (at least according to public knowledge) have come to nothing. Schalke had to pay a fine of 6,000 euros, of which a third was used for “concrete measures in the fight against racism and discrimination” (via Sports buzzer).
At the end of November everything seemed to result in a breakup with Michael Reschke. The fact that the technical director left after less than a year and a half (analogously) because of different sporting views was surprising enough – that he was loud Sport1 Is said to have tried in the summer to sell Omar Mascarell to Berlin without the knowledge of the player or sports director Jochen Schneider, caused a big stir in retrospect.
It seemed to be one of the main reasons for the split, one of the supposed excuses for Schneider to part with Reschke. But then he reported kickerthat the story is not true at all. Hertha was very surprised at the report, Schneider knew, Mascarell was on board – at the initiative of the capital club.
In the end, it looked like it was a get-up to get Reschke into a mess, to justify the separation. Definitely one of the negative highlights of the season so far.
What would a Schalke crisis be without theater and Zoff within the team? The squad is considered difficult to handle anyway and Manuel Baum seemed to have to take action to prepare the team for the relegation battle and the omission of the egos in the interests of the club. This included a pause for thought for Amine Harit and – again – a suspension for Nabil Bentaleb.
It is not only a shame and sad that you have to make use of such means – it is also a sign that internally it still does not seem to all players what situation you are in. Or, worse, they wouldn’t care. Having to punish two potentially very important players like this was anything but a good sign.
In the midst of the anger about Harit and Bentaleb, Benjamin Stambouli, who is actually considered a model professional, suddenly seemed to be part of the unrest. The picture reported that he was frustrated and left the stadium prematurely. The Frenchman is said to have fled at half time in the game against Wolfsburg.
Schalke then made it clear in a statement that this was not the case. Video recordings can even be used to prove that the defender – in contrast to the report – was one of the last players to go home after the final whistle. “The topic has been made much bigger than it is,” said sports director Schneider. A lot of confusion, a lot of restlessness and anger and that in addition to the sporty descent.
In the very important December weeks, Schalke went to FC Augsburg after the expected defeat against Leverkusen. The first of three league games where it was thought that Royal Blue could finally win. After a 0-1 deficit, the Knappen even deservedly turned the game to a 2-1 lead, with one or the other good chance of winning the game with a 3-1 prematurely and breaking the ban without victory.
In the 93rd minute, however, they received the bitter equalizer, even though the opponents were outnumbered. It was a chain of minor mistakes that led to this setback. Schalke was just a few minutes away from finally winning again. Fans and players were devastated – who knows what would have been possible after a win?
After only ten league games it was that time again, Manuel Baum, who was signed at the end of September, was released after the 2-0 defeat against Freiburg. Although little progress was made in the weeks before and some games (against Mainz or Augsburg) were almost won, the balance sheet was of course anything but good: four out of 30 possible points were scored.
The fact that Schneider released the coach, and even spoke of doubts that had matured for “weeks and months”, created a framework of ridiculousness that the fans loudly criticized. Which coach could do better than Baum – wouldn’t everyone fail anyway?
