“I’ll definitely talk to him because these pictures don’t match how I know the character Ozan,” Wagner said after the final whistle. The 20-year-old apologized shortly afterwards, but in addition to the suspension of four games, there was further damage to his image.

Statements like “I’ll break your bones” were heard on the livestream. He should “piss himself off” or “go to the grave”, were further of the disgusting shouts that adults addressed to a 16-year-old (!). The efforts to identify the culprits (at least according to public knowledge) have come to nothing. Schalke had to pay a fine of 6,000 euros, of which a third was used for “concrete measures in the fight against racism and discrimination” (via Sports buzzer).

It seemed to be one of the main reasons for the split, one of the supposed excuses for Schneider to part with Reschke. But then he reported kickerthat the story is not true at all. Hertha was very surprised at the report, Schneider knew, Mascarell was on board – at the initiative of the capital club.

In the end, it looked like it was a get-up to get Reschke into a mess, to justify the separation. Definitely one of the negative highlights of the season so far.

It is not only a shame and sad that you have to make use of such means – it is also a sign that internally it still does not seem to all players what situation you are in. Or, worse, they wouldn’t care. Having to punish two potentially very important players like this was anything but a good sign.

Schalke then made it clear in a statement that this was not the case. Video recordings can even be used to prove that the defender – in contrast to the report – was one of the last players to go home after the final whistle. “The topic has been made much bigger than it is,” said sports director Schneider. A lot of confusion, a lot of restlessness and anger and that in addition to the sporty descent.

In the 93rd minute, however, they received the bitter equalizer, even though the opponents were outnumbered. It was a chain of minor mistakes that led to this setback. Schalke was just a few minutes away from finally winning again. Fans and players were devastated – who knows what would have been possible after a win?

The fact that Schneider released the coach, and even spoke of doubts that had matured for “weeks and months”, created a framework of ridiculousness that the fans loudly criticized. Which coach could do better than Baum – wouldn’t everyone fail anyway?