Umm Al Quwain (Al Ittihad)

The Committee of Abstinent Families in Umm Al-Quwain, affiliated to the Dar Al-Bar Association, launched yesterday morning the distribution of 15 thousand and 300 food units, from “Mir Ramadan”, to 1,600 families who are eligible in the emirate, in the framework of preparation for the holy month, and in the early days The annual Ramadan charity work season for the committee.

Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Dar Al Ber Society, confirmed that the committee is keen to hand over the “Ramadan Mir” to the needy every year before the month of Ramadan, to ensure the provision of their food and living needs, during the blessed month, which is an annual tradition that the committee has followed since its inception until today, over the course of 16 A continuous year, stressing that the preventive measures were adhered to during the distribution of the “Ramadan Mir”, including spacing and wearing masks and the like, while the handover of the “Mir” took place in cooperation and coordination with the “Community Police” in the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police.

Ali Hassan Al-Asi, head of the committee, said: The cases of those entitled to “Mir Ramadan” this year are among the needy and impoverished families, who are included in the committee’s lists, whose financial and living conditions have been subject to a thorough social study by the concerned section of the committee, to ensure that they are entitled to food and subsistence assistance. .

He explained that “Mir Ramadan” included in the new Ramadan good season 9 basic foodstuffs: rice “live”, dates, salt, sugar, cooking oil, pasta, vermicelli “balaleet”, date molasses, and tomato paste.