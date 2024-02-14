Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

From early diagnosis to timely access to even advanced therapies. But also breaking down physical, cultural and bureaucratic barriers. The awareness campaign of the OMaR Observatory. What is missing from the application of the Consolidated Law on rare diseases

Tells Veronica31 years old, feeds parenterally, that is, with a bag attached to a venous catheter carried in a backpack due to a rare disease, chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction (CIPO): «My backpack is essential because it nourishes me. Without it, I would have to stay at home attached to a rod and a pump, and I couldn't live.” This pathology, over the years, has no longer allowed me to eat and drink. Yet, the percentage of civil disability and the recognition of economic benefits have been reduced.

Roberta25 years old, suffers from myasthenia gravis and risked his life before being diagnosed with this rare autoimmune disease of the neuromuscular junctions.

Alexander23 years old, has theSpinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and is about to graduate in Law, but already in nursery school he was deemed “not compatible with school”.

Gabriella

she is worried about her daughter, Alessia who has a rare (progressive) lysosomal storage disease, alpha-mannosidosisand is now losing autonomy in her movements: she would need much more rehabilitation but in public structures she is denied this. Veronica, Roberta, Alessandro and Gabriella, who testify to the many obstacles that rare disease patients have to face, are the protagonists of the video testimonials created as part of the awareness campaign «Just be patient – Rare people, universal rightscreated by OMaR – Rare Diseases Observatory on the occasion of World Rare Diseases Day, which occurs on February 29, and presented during a conference in Rome. See also Gene linked to Long Covid found, DNA of thousands of patients sifted

Countryside Who has one rare disease or a rare tumor he often doesn't have time to wait for one diagnosis which often arrives late, as does access to innovative therapies which, even if available, are often not available quickly. Not to mention the times of bureaucracy to access rights, such as recognition ofcivil disability or of law 104.

«The campaign is a call for collective commitment to creating an inclusive society that respects and enhances the individuality of each person – says Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, director of OMaR – Rare Diseases Observatory – The slogan chosen has deliberately multiple facets: “Just be patient” is the awareness of having to wait for the search times take their course; be aware of the specifications difficulties related to your rare disease; it also means not closing your eyes to them rights sanctioned by the rules but difficult to obtain uniformly. It means not wanting to wait any longer removal of barriers, material or cultural”.

Early diagnosis For those who have a rare disease receive one timely diagnosis and accurate is fundamental: it means being able receive adequate assistance and treatment immediately when I'm there, slow down the progression of the pathology, improve the quality of

life. «Early diagnosis in rare diseases is a fundamental step for the evolution of the patient's path – says Fiorella Gurrieri, head of the Medical Genetics Service at the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital of Rome and member of the board of the Italian Society of Human Genetics ( SIGU) –. Today more than ever genomics, through next generation DNA sequencing methods (Next Generation Sequencing), it plays a decisive role. There are at least three tools that should be used when faced with rare and complex pathologies, not only if they arise in childhood: the evaluation of the geneticist doctor, exome sequencing and genome sequencing, which would allow clear diagnostic answers and, therefore, to have correct management and timely access to treatment, where possible”.

Timely diagnosis can also be made through programs newborn screeningone of the most effective tools available to the National Health Service for early identification of a broad spectrum of rare congenital diseases, for which specific treatments are available which, if started promptly, can improve the prognosis and outcomes of the disease. See also Hearing loss, dizziness and tinnitus signal neurodegenerative diseases

A life of obstacles As if the disease wasn't enough, patients often have to deal with it too architectural and cultural barriers. Says Vittorio Vivenzio, president of the Association of Pulmonary Hypertension Patients (AMIP ods): «Architectural barriers, for example, lead to limited accessibility to means of transport, or the lack of visual and sound indications for people with sensory disabilities, but above all barriers cultural and psychological, therefore a change of mentality is needed: people with rare diseases are individuals, men and women, an integral part of the community; there are many “invisible”that is, there is no perception of their disability because no aid is seen, as happens for example with people suffering from pulmonary hypertension».

“Bureaucratic” barriers And then there are also bureaucratic barriers to be faced, as explained by Maria Pia Sozio, president of the Rare Disease Scleroderma and other Rare Diseases Association “Elisabetta Giuffré (As.Ma.Ra. onlus): «People with rare diseases come up against regulatory and bureaucratic barriers every day that hinder full realization in the social and also working environment. For this reason it is important to provide as soon as possible make the Solidarity Fund effective provided for by the “Consolidated Law on Rare Diseases” and speed up the process edit and implementation of disability legislation and on the INPS reform”. See also Pnrr, Epifani (Digital sustainability): "Technology improves effectiveness in healthcare"

Approve the implementing decrees of the Consolidated Law «The intervention of the institutions could certainly facilitate the overcoming of regulatory obstacles – states the Honorable Ilenia Malavasi, member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber of Deputies –. A first step could be done with lfull application of the Consolidated Law on Rare Diseases, but there are still three acts that are missing and they concern the adoption of the regulation for the definition of the criteria and methods of implementation of tax incentives in favor of entities, public or private, involved in research; the decree for the establishment of the Solidarity Fund for people suffering from rare diseases; the agreement concerning information activities on rare diseases. It is necessary to make the law effective as soon as possible.”

Corriere della Sera is also on Whatsapp. It's enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.