In recent years there has been a notable increase in the number of complaints of domestic violence in this Mexican state. However, the crucial question arises: is this increase due to greater confidence in reporting or does it indicate a growing problem in Sinaloan society? It is crucial to address this issue seriously and thoroughly.

First of all, it is necessary to analyze whether the increase in complaints is due to greater public awareness about the domestic violence and to the awareness and education efforts carried out by authorities and civil organizations.

If this were the case, it would be a positive indicator that victims are receiving the support they need to break their silence and seek help.

