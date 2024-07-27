EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Galapagos archipelago, where Charles Darwin found inspiration for his theory of evolution, faces a growing threat: plastic pollution. This problem not only puts at risk the unique biodiversity of these islands, but also the scientific and cultural legacy they represent. The protection of this natural paradise is urgent, especially in the current economic, political and social context of Ecuador.

Ecuador is going through a complex economic moment, with indicators pointing to a prolonged recession and an increase in violence and internal armed conflicts. The country’s economy, largely dependent on oil exports, faces significant challenges due to fluctuations in crude oil prices, problems with production and the need to diversify its development model. In this scenario, environmental protection may seem like a secondary priority. However, it is essential for the country’s sustainable future.

The world’s oceans are in crisis, and the Galapagos are no exception. An estimated 14 million tons of plastic enter the oceans annually, mostly from polluted rivers. In the Galapagos, this flow of plastic waste threatens to destroy critical habitats for endemic species and disrupt the ecological balance.

Plastic pollution in the Galapagos largely comes from the mainland, especially from Ecuador. Ecuadorian rivers, such as the Guayas and Guayllabamba, carry a large amount of plastic waste from cities and industrial areas to the ocean. Ocean currents then carry this waste to the Galapagos Islands, creating a significant accumulation of plastics on their beaches and waters. This continuous flow of pollution not only affects marine fauna, but also threatens tourism, one of the main sources of income for the islands, further aggravating the local economic situation.

The solution to this crisis requires coordinated action at local and international levels. Initiatives such as Galapagos Guardians, The initiatives promoted by Itchthion, a UK-based company, are at the forefront of the fight against plastic pollution. Using advanced technologies, such as floating barrier systems and artificial intelligence cameras to identify and extract waste, these initiatives have proven effective in reducing plastics in the oceans.

Ichthion has implemented its innovative technology in several countries, creating machinery capable of extracting up to 80 tons of ocean plastic per day. This technology, combined with a circular regenerative approach, not only collects plastics but also recycles them, creating a sustainable waste management cycle.

It is crucial that international companies get involved in environmental protection in Ecuador. Through Eco-friendly partnershipsThrough partnerships such as those promoted by Galápagos Guardians, businesses can make a significant contribution to the conservation of Galápagos. These partnerships offer both environmental and commercial benefits. For example, businesses that join the Oceanic Guardian Fund not only help reduce plastic pollution but also earn the Oceanic Guardian Seal, a distinction that can enhance their brand image and attract responsible customers.

In addition, these partnerships allow for the implementation of effective public policies and the promotion of sustainable practices at the community level. Community engagement, through educational activities and working with grassroots recyclers, is essential to creating a lasting and significant impact.

Protecting the Galapagos is a global responsibility that requires collaboration across all sectors. At a time when Ecuador is facing multiple economic and social challenges, it is critical that sustainability initiatives that can deliver long-term benefits are prioritized. International companies have the opportunity and responsibility to lead the way toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for the Galapagos and the world.

It is imperative that we act now to preserve this natural treasure for future generations, as Charles Darwin’s words suggest: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” Let us act today to ensure that the Galapagos continues to be a symbol of evolution and resilience on the planet.