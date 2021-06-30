First of all, public policies are the projects and activities that a State designs and manages through a government and a public administration in order to satisfy the needs of a society.

What few people know is that, for this purpose, dialogue between civil society and public administration is necessary.

In other words, we cannot talk about public policies if citizens are not involved, since their absence brings with it a detachment from the real problems of society and entails a purely administrative and governmental approach.

Detachment from citizen participation represents a departure from the social perspective, obstructing the action plans of public policies from really getting to the root of the problems.

Seeing the incidence of society as a requirement of the proselytizing discourse and not as a tool for the search for substantive equality is a mistake.

Influence from civil society goes from being a right to a necessity in order to influence the political agenda and social demands are crystallized and in this way action plans for their solutions are established.

For the State, favoring this incidence is an eminent obligation since it is responsible for keeping the doors open and creating bridges to prioritize strong impacts on the communities.

So, between civil society and the State, safe spaces for dialogue are needed and have the necessary tools to meet the demands, otherwise, for example, achieving gender mainstreaming remains forgotten and becomes mere formality to segregate support by sex (when one is lucky) and the real impact that the implementation of public policies has on people’s lives cannot be measured.

As a civil society, it is difficult to identify the ideal moments to seek advocacy, but it should not be neglected, since it is the way in which real changes can be generated.

@incidefemme