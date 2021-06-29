Xavier Trillo, founder of Zonair3D. Albert Arbós

Even something as devastating as a global pandemic offers an opportunity to whoever is in the right place and time. After selling the family business (the Blanco Nuclear brand of cleaning products) with his brothers, Xavier Trillo founded a company dedicated to air purification systems in 2006, motivated by his grandmother’s asthma and the difficulties he encountered in hospitals for particle-free air. For years it focused on its flagship product, a purified air bubble for medical, sports or cosmetic and beauty use, the areas in which pure air could be necessary. The emergence of covid 19 changed this perception, and together with the mask, gels and social distance, the need to breathe clean air indoors was born.

This impulse makes Trillo foresee that sales in 2021 will go from the three million that it usually invoiced per year, to 22 million. From being present in certain niche markets to becoming a benchmark for air purification in times of pandemic there is a stretch, and to accompany this unexpected success in demand, Zonair3D has given ACS entry into its capital, which through its technological subsidiary Grupo ETRA acquired 30% of the shares last September. Trillo continues to be the main shareholder and has other minority partners.

“We will have strong growth as long as the virus is not controlled,” predicts the entrepreneur. With the pandemic, the product that the company is manufacturing the most are indoor air purification devices, but also ceiling or wall purification devices, or special ones for vehicles, in addition to the Bubble Pure Air. The products, explains Trillo, have the Ulpa filtration system, which removes 99.9% of the particles. The technology they use is the result of research with the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and the CSIC.

Zonair3D is present in more than 20 countries —with special incidence in Europe and Asia, especially in China—, it has two factories in Catalonia and a workforce of about 50 workers. With the objectives of growth, Trillo wants to take the leap and open stores this year in Spain through franchises in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Castellón. Its clients include Renfe, the Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Puig, Louis Vuitton, Carrier, Veritas and Grupo Antolín. The medical field, the Sant Joan de Déu or Quirón Hospital in Barcelona.