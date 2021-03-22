Unknown

It’s not a final but it is a shock that can determine the future of Albacete Balompié and FC Cartagena (follow the game live on As.com). The two teams are in relegation positions and need the three points to breathe in their fight for salvation at the end of the course. More urgent is for the locals, colistas and with three points less than the albinegros. The area of ​​permanence is 30 points, four more than those of Menéndez’s pupils and one more than those of Carrión.

For him Albacete is a vital match. You need a win to cut a dynamic of six consecutive games without achieving it, with two draws and four defeats. For this crash, Gorosito is the only casualty of Menéndez. The technician recovers important pieces, such as Alvaro Jimenez, who has overcome the coronavirus, Alberto Benito and Zozulia, who served a penalty game. In the summons there is also Diego Caballo. Álvaro Jiménez, Zozulia and Carlos Isaac are expected to start, the latter on the right side.

With casualties and doubts

FC Cartagena arrives at Carlos Belmonte with the come down of a man who in recent meetings has gained much prominence: Aburjania. The scorer of the goal against SD Ponferradina is quoted with Georgia, as is Carrasquilla with Panama and Coulibaly with Burkina Faso. In addition, Carrión has the doubts of David Simón, Gallar and Nacho Gil, with different physical problems during the week.

The albinegro team wants to confirm once and for all that it is in a position to leave the relegation zone. Alternate games in which it leaves good feelings and others in which they are not positive, one of the most critical being the coach himself. To visit Albacete, and given the casualties and doubts that Carrión has, Antoñito on the right side and José Ángel or Clavería, in the double pivot, could be the novelties.

Keys

-Breaking negative trend. Albacete has only added 2 points of the last 18 in play and urgently needs to get a victory to stay alive and stay options.

-Little goal. Albacete, with only 18 goals scored, is the team in the category that scores the least target.

– Defensive fortress: with Navas and Datkovic, FC Cartagena has taken a step forward. He is still the most beaten, but has gained security in the rear.

– Trust: the albinegros need the victory to forget the blow of the past day, in which the victory escaped them in the addition.

AS to follow

Álvaro Jiménez. The Andalusian player returns to the team after overcoming the coronavirus. Albacete needs its overflow and speed to be able to create danger in attack.

Elady. The winger has a shot and also creates danger in the rival area. Castro is the top scorer, but the Andalusian has more participation.