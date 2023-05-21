Not even the best scriptwriter could imagine that a Valencia-Real Madrid game on matchday 35 of the League, with only three left to go in the regularity tournament, would be held with the connotations of this Sunday’s clash at Mestalla. It is not logical that Rubén Baraja’s team is risking survival in the elite at this point, nor is it normal for Carlo Ancelotti’s team to show up after being beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals and, above all, with the only incentive to finish second in the domestic championship, ahead of Atlético.

Dueling therefore strange and of contrasts, since the emergencies of Valencia measure the mourning of Real Madrid, the wounded pride of the 14-time European champion. While the locals have had a full week to prepare for this key event and arrive euphoric after that vital 1-2 win in Balaídos, thanks to a great final goal from youth squad player Alberto Marí, the people from Madrid appear broken by that Etihad dance and turned on their heads. future of the coach and key players like Modric, Kroos and even Karim Benzema.

In the preview, Carlo Ancelotti wanted to close the recurring debate, reopened after losing to the ‘citizens’, and assured that this Thursday he held a summit with Florentino Pérez and that the club has “guaranteed” him that he will fulfill his contract, which expires on 30 June 2024. And, of course, the Italian remains faithful to his idea of ​​continuing in Madrid and, for now, turning a deaf ear to the siren songs that come from the Brazilian Confederation to lead the ‘Canarinha’.

Defeats in Montilivi and the Reale Arena



The Italian coach also remarked that he will not reserve players at Mestalla and will rotate more in the next week-to-week match, with an appointment scheduled on Wednesday at the Bernabéu against Rayo Vallecano. He said that his players have recovered well and want to offer a good image after the disappointment of City and the defeats in the last two league outings, to Girona and San Sebastián.

He acknowledged the bad game in Manchester but did not focus on anyone and considered it absurd to doubt Benzema at this point. Despite everything, Reggiolo’s man surprised by describing the season as “good, with three titles won”, in reference to the Copa del Rey, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, minor trophies for the most successful club on the planet.

Valencia, out of relegation, is logically suspicious of Real Madrid’s bad moment and assumes, as their coach warned, that they cannot lose concentration or lower the intensity at any time because this rival does not usually forgive. A victory would allow Baraja’s team to reach the 40 barrier that virtually guarantees salvation. Even a tie wouldn’t be a bad thing at this point in this horror movie either. The Valencians accuse problems in the axis of their rear due to the casualties of Paulista and Diakhaby, but recover the winger Thierry Correa, who fights for the position with Foulquier, and the striker Edinson Cavani.

probable lineups



Valencia: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Cenk Ozkacar, Comert, Gayà, Almeida, Guerra, Nico González, Samu Lino, Kluivert and Cavani.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.

Referee: De Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee).

Time: 6:30 p.m. Mestalla.

TV: Dazn.