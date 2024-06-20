EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Increasingly frequent, long-lasting and severe climate events, such as heat and cold waves, droughts and floods, among others, produce unquantifiable losses and damages in different regions of the world. This is evident in events such as the floods in southern Brazil, which, in addition to loss and damage to the infrastructure and quality of life of the population, generated the flooding of the Uruguay River in Argentina and, consequently, the evacuation of more than 500 people. in the province of Corrientes.

From June 3 to 13, the sixtieth climate change conference was held in the German city of Bonn, an intermediate and technical meeting, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Summit COP29, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan. In it, no decisions are made, but rather the potential texts that will be discussed at the COP are prepared.

One of the most important issues and where the greatest expectations are focused is financing, due to its transversality to the other points of the negotiation, such as adaptation, loss and damage, mitigation and just transition.

In past summits, the countries of the North had committed to mobilizing $100 billion annually to those in the global South until 2025. And, this year, during COP29, a new quantifiable collective financing goal will be negotiated to continue that promise, thus becoming one of the topics that causes the most interest and concern. The resources, for example, will enable climate action through significant mitigation measures and transparency in implementation, which is no small thing in the midst of a climate crisis that generates increasingly devastating impacts, especially on the most vulnerable populations.

According to latest report of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in 2022 the goal was achieved, mobilizing almost 116 billion dollars. However, regarding public climate financing ($91.6 billion), only 28% was in the form of grants, meaning that loans continue to be the most representative channel, at 70%. This generates greater debt in the countries of the global south, further weakening their economies and increasing their vulnerability to climatic events derived from climate change.

Although this denotes a certain urgency in the definition of financing goals and their elements, this is compounded by the financing gap that exists between adaptation and mitigation. According to the OECD report, in 2022 only 28% of financing was allocated to adaptation.

At the Bonn meeting, where we from the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation (FARN) participated as an observer organization of the negotiations on behalf of Argentina, it became evident how, during the two weeks, the countries of the global south requested that the text of negotiation and, especially the amount, reflects your needs and circumstances.

So much so that the most important decision document that was taken at the last COP28 and which is known as World Balance mentions that these needs are currently estimated at between 5.8 and 5.9 trillion dollars between now and 2030, the amount necessary for the adequate and effective implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions. Regarding adaptation, the financing needs of the countries of the global south are estimated between 215,000 and 387,000 million dollars annually until 2030. In addition, it is necessary to invest about 4.3 trillion dollars annually in clean energy in that period, increasing thereafter. to 5 trillion dollars annually until 2050, to be able to achieve carbon neutrality that year.

Beyond what is established by the global balance at the end of 2023, countries have not made such ambitious presentations. For example, the Arab negotiating group proposed an annual goal of $1.1 trillion. The G77+China has proposed the same amount as the previous group, but with the difference that, according to an unpublished position, it mentions that rich countries could spend 0.8% of their GDP per year to reach 441 million dollars and mobilize the corresponding private financing to reach 1.1 trillion dollars.

However, beyond the amount, there are other important aspects to take into account when defining financing goals. In this sense, elements such as the time frame, the existence of subgoals, access, the taxpayer base and transparency issues are issues that should not be forgotten, but that have been little addressed in the two weeks of negotiations. Although it is urgent to reach an agreement on the new financing goal and its central elements, it is essential to take a step back and have a definition of what climate financing is and is not.

It is expected that all the questions that remain to be resolved will come to fruition at COP29 in order to have a definition of the new financing goal, an ambitious and realistic goal that reflects the needs and circumstances of the countries of the Global South.