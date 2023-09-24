Maryam Boukhatamin (Abu Dhabi)

Male and female university students stressed the importance of selecting candidates for membership in the National Council with full knowledge of societal issues and the needs of citizens.

Al-Anoud Ali, of Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences, wished that the candidate for membership in the National Council should be aware that the task that will be assigned to him is not simple or superficial. Because it is a message to the people and a representation of everyone who lives on the land of the Emirates.

She explained that, like other students, she hopes that the candidates will focus in their electoral programs on enabling students to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary for the future, and that the candidates must convey the hopes of the graduating students, especially the issue of employment and the post-graduation stage, stressing that her vote will be for the candidate who deserves to run for membership in the National Council. Who will represent the citizen.

University Dana Al Shehhi from the UAE University said: “Like other citizens of the country, she is witnessing the democratic wedding that the UAE is experiencing, which is characterized by an organized electoral movement characterized by civilisation, which was revealed by the electoral promises that address the minds of non-consumed and new issues that attract voters, and that most of the candidates for membership The National Council is distinguished by its efficiency and specialization, which creates a kind of comfort in the selection during the next stage.”

University student Sultan Jaber from Zayed University confirmed that being appointed a member of the National Council is not a simple matter, as it is ultimately the mouthpiece for citizens to convey their ambitions and expectations under the dome of Parliament, indicating that he closely follows all the national agenda that the candidates put forward in their electoral programs, and most of them are in the interest of The nation and the citizen, indicating that after graduation and employment, he aspires to run for membership in the National Council, to convey everything that concerns the citizen, whether in education, health, or other areas through which the government seeks to develop.

Student Hessa Hassan Al-Khanbouli from Ras Al Khaimah College of Technology said that she, like her colleagues, hopes to participate in the democratic wedding that represents the voice of the people, indicating that she does not rule out that the agenda of candidates for council membership will include an item to update a number of rules in higher education facilities, whether governmental or private, especially private. Which would provide and meet the needs of the labor market, and provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills and acquire the necessary knowledge and employment opportunities for graduates, wishing everyone success, and that the voter’s vote would be for the right person.