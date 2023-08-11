Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The alarm of patients treated with plasma-derived drugs. The appeal of the director of the National Blood Center: «Donate before leaving or as soon as you return from vacation»

Every day, even in the summer, there are patients who continue to do regulars blood transfusions to treat severe anemia; there are those who need blood because they undergo a surgeryor receives an organ transplant, or because he has a severe trauma or a bleeding event. The blood is of support Also For many oncological and haematological therapies. Furthermore, for many patients, they are «lifesaver» i plasma-derived drugs – such as albumin or immunoglobulin -, produced by donations of plasma, the liquid part of blood. The need for blood and plasmaTherefore, doesn’t go on vacation; nevertheless, in summer you register a greater decline in donations. And patients are worried, so much so that they raise a cry of alarm, especially for the shortage of plasma.

The complaint “There plasma deficiency it is seriously putting the health of many patients at risk – denounces Massimo Marra, president of the Italian Association patients with dysimmune neuropathies (Cidp Italy), a group of rare pathologies of the peripheral nervous system treated mainly with plasma derivatives, especially immunoglobulins – . Land donations and collections are not sufficient to cover the national need for plasmaand our country is still far from self-sufficiency, with serious consequences for many patients who need plasma-derived drugs for their own treatmentOften lifesaver. We need short and long-term interventions ».

The concern is that, if the trend is not reversed, in the face of a possible greater demand for these medicines at an international level, in the not too distant future the risk of to manage to difficult to find these drugsnecessary to ensure access to life-saving therapies for all patients. See also Covid, Falcone: "Contagion outdoors almost impossible but yes in a mask"

Shortages especially in the South Last year in our country there was a collapse of plasma donations collected by the National Transfusion Network. There was a slight recovery at the beginning of this year, but we are far from self-sufficiency. Dr. Vincenzo De Angelis, director of the National Blood Center: «In 2022 we have collected about 850 thousand kilograms of plasma for the production of plasma-derived medicines, 20 thousand less than in 2021; to achieve self-sufficiency we would need to harvest a million a year, so another 250 thousand kilos are missing. The most critical aspect, not only in summer but in prospective terms, is the fact that the collection is uneven: there are regions that have enough plasma and, instead, regions (especially in the South) that they are unable to guarantee even half of the requirement».

Donate before leaving or after returning from vacation In the summer season, both blood and plasma donations generally decrease. However, it is important that donations are regular at a cadenced pace, to prevent shortages in the National transfusion system, based on donation anonymous, free, voluntary e periodic, because being able to count on a solid base of people willing to donate allows for better planning and also timely intervention in the event of shortages and emergencies.

The director of the National Blood Center repeats once more theinvitation to donate also in summer:“Better book your donation to make it either before leaving for holidays or immediately after returning» is the appeal of Dr. De Angelis, who adds: «Never forget that plasma is also needed: alternate a donation of whole blood with one of apheresis plasma could be an excellent strategy to ensure until the end of the year theself-sufficiency both for the treatment of chronic anemic patients such as thalassemic patients, and for the collection of plasma which will be used to produce plasma-derived medicines for patients who need them”. See also Sanofi, do not underestimate hypercholesterolemia danger

Who can donate and advice for women The requirements to be able to donate are:

– aged between 18 and 65 years old;

– body weight minimum of 50 kilograms;

– good health conditions.

Can donate whole blood, every 3 months, males and females who are not of childbearing age; – her women of childbearing agehowever, they can donate twice a year. As for the plasma donationhe comes recommended

to women being “lighter” for the body: unlike whole blood donation, in fact, it does not lead to a reduction in the hemoglobin levelas red blood cells are separated and reinfused.

We need generational change The progressive aging of the donor population continues to worry us also because there does not seem to be, for now, an adequate generational turnover. «Every year we lose a percentage of donors due to reaching the age limit – explains the director of the National Blood Center -. Young people have to compensate for this spillotherwise the donor population is going to go down, and we can’t afford it. The blood transfusions and plasma-derived drugs I’m a patient right but, to guarantee it, it is necessary for healthy people to donate blood» underlines De Angelis.

After all, we or a loved one may need it too.

Precisely to raise awareness, in particular among young people, of making this gesture of solidarity, many initiatives of the are aimed at them National campaign 2023 «Give life, give blood», promoted by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Blood Center and the involvement of voluntary blood donor associations. See also Covid in Italy: 23,438 new cases and 84 deaths. The bulletin

Motorbike itineraries Among the many events scheduled there is the manifestation «Set the gift in motion» for two-wheel enthusiasts who can join motorcycle tours organized in various regions by the federated associations of Fidas, the Italian federation of blood donor associations. The next stages, which also include tourist and food and wine itineraries, are in Basilicata on 19 and 20 August, in Pescara on 27 Augustother tours will be in september and october (here all appointments). The event will then be held in the last weekend of August 24 hours of the donor: in the Olympic swimming pool of the Terme di Caldiero donors and sympathizers will take turns in one 15 minute relay each as a reminder that the need for blood never stops.

