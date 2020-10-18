He Alcorcón you need to clean the slate. After three consecutive defeats, three weeks without scoring goals and three weeks without scoring points, with improper alignments through, the potters want to rediscover themselves and victory (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Alcorcón It has shown itself to be a competitive, solid, safe team in defense … They have faced great teams such as Tenerife, Zaragoza or Espanyol and, among these three, only the parrots pierced the goal of Dani Jiménez. However, the potters, it was a soft set and very little incisive in attack. A set without continuity in the offensive game, which is far from the opposite framework and which is very difficult to generate. It is without a doubt the pending subject.

Those of Mere know that Santo Domingo is key to reach the goals of the season and want to become strong at home. The potter technician discarded almost certainly to Ernesto and Víctor García by muscular discomfort.

For its part, Ponferradina he seeks to add out the points he is leaving at home at this start of the season. The berciano team He has won in his two previous outings to Albacete and Mirandés and wants to extend the streak in Santo Domingo, a field that historically does not do too well for the Blue and Whites.

Bolo loses for this meeting Pascanu, positive for COVID-19, while I was with the Romania U21 team, and Óscar Sielva, a key piece in the schemes of the Basque coach, who was injured during the week. Ríos Reina would be the main novelty on the left side once he recovered from his injury.