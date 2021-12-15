Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is getting the Necrons as DLC.

Black Lab Games’ well-received turn-based strategy game launched on PC earlier this year before arriving on consoles. The Necrons arrive during the first quarter of 2022.

I had a lot of fun with the Battlesector campaign, despite its obvious limitations. My impressions are over in an August entry of What we’ve been playing.

Pretty much everyone agrees Battlesector is in dire need of new factions (currently you can play as the Blood Angels and Tyranids only), so I’m delighted to see the Necrons are on their way. For the uninitiated, the Necrons are an ancient race within the Warhammer 40,000 universe that’s made up of terrifying robot skeleton aliens.

Not to get too in the weeds about the Necrons, but they pre-date humanity by quite some time, and were once the former servants of the ancient C’tan – Warhammer 40,000’s mysterious star gods. The Necrons’ “awakening” after 60m years of slumber is a relatively recent event in the 40K timeline – and they seem pretty angry at everyone indeed. Wrong side of the bed, perhaps?

The Necron Faction Pack is paid DLC for Battlesector, and includes a full new roster of unique units and heroes. You can put Necron armies on the field in skirmish and multiplayer battles as well as a brand new and free campaign type – a “conquest-style” campaign in which the three factions fight to eliminate the two other factions from the map.

Here, you capture territory, build your army and battle for control of valuable resources that can turn the tide of war. Each playthrough takes place on a procedurally-generated map. You can play against the Necrons whether you own the Necron Faction Pack or not.