The presenter has celebrated in Madrid the 140th anniversary of La Jewelry Carrera and Carrera with Marta Sánchez, Álvaro de Luna and other celebrities





The historical career jewelry and career He celebrated his 140 anniversary With an exclusive gala dinner in the Real Casino de Madrid. An event that brought together 200 guests in an unparalleled environment and in which famous as Pilar Rubio or Marta Sánchez They wore some of the most exclusive jewels of the brand. Known faces of the international panorama, as well as entrepreneurs, celebrities and outstanding figures of Madrid society, met in this event that marked the beginning of a new era in the jewelry house that recently reopened its boutique in the Madrid gold mile.

Pilar Rubio was one of the great protagonists of the night in a striking red dress, to match the emblematic color of the brand. It was a design by Jorge Redondo, at the head of the brand Redondo Brandone of the most desired of the moment. With velvet corset body and a huge skirt with volume it is a design of the latest collection of the Madrid firm inspired by the iconic actress and model Marisa Berenson and belonging to the ‘Marisa’ collection, an ode to sophistication and the spirit of the 60s and 70s.

Pilar Rubio with Redondo Brand dress and career jewelry



The presenter complemented her striking dress with jewels of Carrera and Carreraprobably the most exclusive of the night. Pilar wore the orchid set of the Orchid collection Composed of a yellow gold chilates with 18 carats with 2,849 diamonds and 73 rubies whose price is 380,510 euros; and combined it with a 18 -carat yellow gold ring with 210 diamonds and a ruby ​​valued in 52,580 euros.

Famous on the 140th anniversary of jewelry



Carrera and Carrera





VIP guests

Marta Sánchez, Belinda Washington and Eugenia Osborne on the anniversary of jewelry

Carrera and Carrera



Marta Sánchez, Eugenia Osborne, Belinda Washington either Mishel Gerzig They were other known faces that attended the celebration wearing exclusive jewels in which design and stones such as diamonds, emeralds and rubies play a fundamental role.









Álvaro de Luna with career jewels and career





Among the male guests, the singer Álvaro de Luna He also wore jewelry, making it clear that diamonds are also men’s thing. The artist wore the New Shanghai bracelets from the 18 carat white gold bohemia collection with 4 diamonds whose sale price is 13,600 euros.