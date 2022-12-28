Mr Ramon is, perhaps, the most remembered character of the television series The guy from 8, which was produced for more than two decades and remained current on screens around the world until a couple of years ago.

It was about a widower character, who lived in the neighborhood of Chavo and who did not have a stable job, for which he tried to carry out dozens of trades, in most cases, without success. For this reason, the rent debt for his apartment was up to 14 months late. his daughter, the chilindrina, He was another of the key characters in the story.

The actor Ramon Valdes he immortalized the character with his unforgettable grace and with phrases that marked an era. One of them was related to soccer: “I’m going to Necaxa,” she used to say.

The Necaxa did not exist in the golden age of the program

The curious thing is that, during the decade in which Chavo was on the air as an independent program, from 1971 to the beginning of the 80s, Necaxa disappeared. A group of Spanish businessmen bought the token and created Atlético Español, until, in 1982, Televisa bought it and returned its name.

Don Ramón’s phrase, however, became unforgettable and now, Necaxa and the firm that supplies his sportswear, Prima, launched a shirt in his honor.

Necaxa 🇲🇽 presented a limited edition shirt in tribute to Don Ramón, one of its most famous fans. Apart from the image of the Chavo del 8 character, some of the most emblematic sayings of him are printed. 👏⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJKqn8kBMK — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 27, 2022

The garment, light blue in color with its logos in dark blue, has on the shield, instead of the traditional vertical stripes, the letters DR, and at the bottom of the fabric you can see some of Don Ramón’s immortal phrases, among them, obviously, “I’m going to Necaxa.”

However, others can be seen on the shirt such as “I won’t give you another one just because”, “If you will be, if you will be”, “With permission, said Monchito”, “What happened, what happened, let’s go oh”, and ” Some women call me the Rorro”.

In addition, Pirma released a video on social networks in which several of the members of the Necaxa squad are seen wearing the shirt and the traditional hat that Don Ramón wore, saying the character’s best-known phrases on camera.

Valdés was in the cast of Chespirito until 1981 and died on August 9, 1988, at the age of 63, a victim of cancer.

