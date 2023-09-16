Of Laura Cuppini

The combination of variants studied by the Mario Negri Institute and the Nobel Prize winner for Medicine Svante Pbo does not justify the Bergamo tragedy, but is correlated with a double risk of severe disease

What do they have to do with it Neanderthal genes with the deaths in Bergamo from Covid? The Origin study by the Mario Negri Pharmacological Research Institute published in the scientific journal iScience

it opened a window onto a fascinating journey through time. There is one thing that makes a certain impression: our ancestors made love with Neanderthals 50 thousand years ago and this could cause us to die now he writes on Courier Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute and well-known professor of Nephrology at the University of Milan. But a handful of geniuses does not explain, nor justify, the six thousand additional deaths between the end of February and the end of April 2020 in the province of Bergamo (against previous monthly averages of around 800), which were also the subject of theinvestigation closed in March with around twenty suspects and subsequent ones archiving.

Our studio confirm that it exists a relationship between a specific "haplotype" (i.e. a combination of variants in the DNA sequence that tends to be transmitted en bloc), which is found on chromosome 3 and which we inherited from Neanderthals, and the probability of falling ill with serious Covid – explains Remuzzi -. The matter was also investigated by Svante Pbo, Swedish biologist and geneticist (as well as Nobel Prize winner for Medicine 2022), who published a study on Nature in 2020. As the Mario Negri Institute, we analyzed a homogeneous population – 10 thousand residents of the province of Bergamo, of which 1,200 entered the study and divided into three groups (400 had had severe Covid, 400 with mild Covid and 400 without previous infection) -, arriving to observe a connection between the presence of the haplotype and the severity of the disease. The combination of "Neanderthal" variants resulted present in 15% of patients with mild Covid or without infection, in the 28% of those with severe disease and in 33% of those who were admitted to intensive care or intubated. This led us to conclude that the haplotype doubles the risk of severe Covid and triples the probability of hospitalization in intensive care/need for mechanical ventilation says Remuzzi.

Two thousand generations They are in particular three genes implicated (the haplotype made up of six): CCR9 and CXCR6, which "recall" white blood cells and cause inflammation during infections, e LZTFL1, which regulates the development and function of epithelial cells in the airways. It is not clear which of the three genes plays the most important role. Between 50 and 70 thousand years ago Homo sapiens left Africa and arrived in Europe, mixing with Neanderthal man – says Remuzzi -. In this way it has adopted genetic characteristics typical of Northern populations, such as the tendency to have fat mass (to defend against the cold) and rapid blood clotting (to survive wounds). The haplotype we studied, inherited from Neanderthals through two thousand generations, perhaps it protected primitive man from infections, but today, upon encountering Sars-CoV-2, it causes an excess of immune response. Mario Negri's work has also led to identification 17 new genomic regions (loci), of which 10 potentially associated with severe disease and 7 potentially associated with the risk of contracting the infection.

The epicenter of the pandemic The Origin study involved only people resident in the province of Bergamo (75% also born there), which was the epicenter of the pandemic in Italy and Europe. 90% of the infections analyzed occurred during the first wave, when there was not yet a run-up of Covid variants and there were no authorized treatments (such as cortisone) or vaccines. Thanks to the massive spread of the virus in the Bergamo area, we have obtained a strong homogeneity of the population studied, avoiding the heterogeneity that is often inevitable in genetic studies, due to confounding effects due to environmental conditions. It wasn't easy to enroll 400 people who had had severe forms of Covid, but thanks to the help of the entire population – including associations, parishes, general practitioners, pharmacies, libraries – we have achieved a representative sample in all three groups, which are absolutely identical in terms of physical and demographic characteristics. The researchers analyzed almost 9 million genetic variations for each individual, focusing on the 130 thousand that govern the entry of the virus into the cells, the 24 thousand linked to the immune response and the 16 thousand that have to do with the severity of the disease and its complications.

Deaths without justification Today we know that it exists a relationship between genetic characteristics and severe Covid – continues Remuzzi -, but genes are not enough to explain the tragedy: there are many factors involved, starting from the fact that we identified Covid patients in the Bergamo area already in 2019, when no one knew what it was. The virus had probably been circulating there for some time, as in Codogno. The Neanderthal haplotype widespread in the population, as also demonstrated by Pbo studies, according to which this handful of ancient geniuses would have caused one million Covid victims worldwide (out of a total of seven million). Perhaps they are those deaths for which no justification can be found – writes Remuzzi in the Courier —: not truly elderly, without associated diseases, without compromise of the immune system. We believe that the haplotype may be widespread in approximately 15% of the Italian population – concludes the director of the Mario Negri Institute -, that is, the same percentage that we detected in the mild Covid/without infection groups. But an investigation in specific areas, such as Sardinia for example, could give different results. We have one thing for sure: the “Neanderthal” haplotypecompared to other previously studied regions of the human genome (related to blood groups, immune response, inflammation or coagulation), the one most closely related to severe forms of Covid.