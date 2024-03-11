The 'nduja, one of the symbols of the Calabrian gastronomic tradition, can be transported in hand luggage by passengers departing from the airports of Lamezia Terme, Reggio Calabria and Crotone. The measure was taken by Sacal, after the green light from ENAC, and therefore authorizes the transport of a typical product appreciated by tourists from all over the world. The typical spicy Calabrian sausage could only be transported in the hold because it was classified among potentially dangerous foods given its composition of liquids and solids.

However, it must be underlined that you can only transport the 'nduja if you board at one of the airports in the Calabrian territory. “The 'nduja is a typical Calabrian spreadable sausage, included in the list of traditional Italian agri-food products, which by its nature does not change shape, although it has a non-solid consistency – we read in the request that was made – In order to safeguard tourism, the promotion of the image of the Calabria Region, as well as the typical nature of local products, this Directorate requests that the necessary provisions be given so that the 'nduja, departing from Calabrian airports, is admitted for transport in luggage”.

After the affirmative response from Enac, Sacal gave the necessary instructions to those responsible for controls and law enforcement, to ensure that the 'nduja departing from the three Calabrian airports is also allowed to be transported in hand luggage.

“It seemed legitimate to us to make this request to Enac – says the sole director of Sacal, Marco Franchini – because it was a regulation that was causing negative consequences in terms of image and food waste. We realized that this provision forced many Calabrians and tourists to leave the product at the boarding stations.” “This successful battle, which is a bit similar to the one that took place in Genoa for 'pesto' a few years ago, we can define as a common-sense and successful initiative that combines the promotion of the territory with the satisfaction of all our passengers” , he concluded.